You are here

  • Home
  • Former Nissan chief Ghosn set for court hearing in Japan over detention
﻿

Former Nissan chief Ghosn set for court hearing in Japan over detention

Authorities are pursuing three separate lines of enquiry against Carlos Ghosn, involving alleged financial wrongdoing during his tenure as Nissan chief. (AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
0

Former Nissan chief Ghosn set for court hearing in Japan over detention

  • The once-revered auto tycoon was arrested on his private jet at a Tokyo airport on November 19
  • Authorities are pursuing three separate lines of enquiry against the French-Lebanese-Brazilian executive
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
0

TOKYO: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn is likely to appear in a Japanese court to hear the reasons for his detention, possibly within days, after his lawyers deployed a little-used article of the Constitution.
A public hearing could take place within five days, according to public broadcaster NHK, after the executive’s attorneys lodged a request with the Tokyo District Court that it cannot legally refuse.
It is the latest in a series of unexpected twists in a case that has gripped Japan and the business world since the once-revered auto tycoon was arrested on his private jet at a Tokyo airport on November 19.
“Mr Ghosn today submitted a request for the disclosure of the reasons for his detention. No date has been set,” the court said.
NHK said Ghosn wants to attend the hearing himself if there is one.
Article 34 of Japan’s Constitution stipulates that “no person shall be arrested or detained without being at once informed of the charges against him or without the immediate privilege of counsel.”
“Nor shall he be detained without adequate cause; and upon demand of any person such cause must be immediately shown in open court in his presence and the presence of his counsel,” it says.
Ghosn was spending the beginning of 2019 in detention after the court last week extended his detention through to January 11 on allegations of aggravated breach of trust.
He was re-arrested over these allegations on December 21, dashing his hopes of being home for Christmas.
Since his shock arrest on November 19, the case has shone a light on the Japanese legal system, which has come in for some criticism internationally.
Authorities are pursuing three separate lines of enquiry against the 64-year-old Franco-Lebanese-Brazilian executive, involving alleged financial wrongdoing during his tenure as Nissan chief.
They suspect he conspired with his right-hand man, US executive Greg Kelly, to hide away around half of his income (some five billion yen or $44 million) over five fiscal years from 2010.
They also allege he under-reported his salary to the tune of four billion yen over the next three fiscal years — apparently to avoid criticism that his pay was too high.
They are also investigating a complex third claim that alleges Ghosn sought to shift a personal investment loss onto Nissan’s books.
Prosecutors have pressed formal charges over the first allegation but not yet over the other accusations.

Topics: transport retail Japan Nissan Carlos Ghosn

Related

0
Business & Economy
Ghosn’s detention extended to Jan 11
0
World
Japan court OKs bail for Nissan American exec in Ghosn case

Oil edges higher on upcoming China-US trade talks, OPEC cuts

Updated 35 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil edges higher on upcoming China-US trade talks, OPEC cuts

  • US and China have been locked in a trade war for much of the past year
  • Traders said prices are expected to receive some support as supply cuts announced late last year by OPEC start to kick in
Updated 35 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up on Friday, shaking off previous losses after China said it would hold talks with the US government on January 7-8 to look for solutions to the trade disputes between the world’s two biggest economies.
International Brent crude futures were at $56.12 per barrel at 0542 GMT, up 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $47.25 per barrel, up 16 cents, or 0.3 percent.
Both crude benchmarks were down earlier in the session on concerns that the Sino-American trade war would lead to a global economic slowdown.
Traders said the firmer prices came after China’s commerce ministry said on Friday that it would hold vice ministerial level trade talks with US counterparts in Beijing on Jan. 7-8, as the two sides look to end a dispute that is inflicting increasing pain on both economies and roiling global financial markets.
The two nations have been locked in a trade war for much of the past year, disrupting the flow of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods and stoking fears of a global economic slowdown.
Data for December from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Thursday showed the broadest US slowdown in growth for more than a decade, as the trade conflict with China, falling equity prices and increasing uncertainty started to take a toll on the world’s biggest economy.
Leading economies in Asia and Europe have already reported a fall in manufacturing activity.
“Led by a sharp fall in the US ISM and China’s PMI falling below 50, the global manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in December (52.8 previously), a 27-month low,” Morgan Stanley said in a note following the release of the ISM data.
“The recent run of incoming data, coupled with global tightening financial conditions, has increased the downside risks to an already moderating global growth outlook,” the US bank said.
Despite the global market turmoil, traders said oil prices are expected to receive some support as supply cuts announced late last year by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) start to kick in.
OPEC oil supply fell by 460,000 barrels per day (bpd) between November and December, to 32.68 million bpd, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, as top exporter Saudi Arabia made an early start to a supply-limiting accord, while Iran and Libya posted involuntary declines.
OPEC, Russia and other non-members — an alliance known as OPEC+ — agreed last December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd in 2019 versus October 2018 levels to rein in an emerging fuel glut. The fuel surplus was in part depicted by light distillate fuel stocks at Asia’s refining hub in Singapore climbing to a record 16.1 million barrels in early January.
“If OPEC is faithful to its agreed output cut together with non-OPEC partners, it would take 3-4 months to mop up the excess inventories,” energy consultancy FGE said.
Considering the planned cuts versus ongoing increases in US crude production, which hit a record 11.7 million bpd by late 2018, FGE said it expected Brent prices to range between $55-$60 per barrel in the first months of 2019.

Topics: energy Markets Oil OPEC economy trade US China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia output cuts seen to support oil rebound
0
Business & Economy
Libya’s closed Sharara oilfield losing thousands of barrels daily through looting

Latest updates

Former Nissan chief Ghosn set for court hearing in Japan over detention
0
Sudan protests biggest threat yet to Bashir
0
Cyber researcher pulls public talk on hacking Apple’s Face ID
0
Thousands of Thais seek shelter as first tropical storm in decades nears coast
0
Oil edges higher on upcoming China-US trade talks, OPEC cuts
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.