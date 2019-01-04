You are here

  • Home
  • Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology
﻿

Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology

An EasyJet Airbus 320-214 aircraft prepares to land at London Gatwick Airport, south of London, on December 21, 2018, as flights resumed following the closing of the airfield due to a drone flying. (AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP
0

Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology

  • The British army was deployed to London Gatwick on December 20 after the airport grounded all flights
  • Two people, a middle-aged couple who lived near Gatwick, were arrested over the suspected "criminal use of drones" but later released without charge
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: Britain's two biggest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick, are investing in anti-drone technology following severe disruption at Gatwick caused by drone sightings in the run-up to Christmas, spokesmen said on Friday.
The British army was deployed to London Gatwick on December 20 after the airport grounded all flights, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded over some of the busiest days of the year.
"We have invested several million pounds (dollars, euros) in providing ourselves with the equipment and the technology that the armed forces deployed over Christmas," a Gatwick Airport spokesman told AFP.
He said investment was made "in the days immediately after" the disruption but declined to give details, saying only that it had "equivalent capabilities" to the technology used by the military.
A spokesman for London Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, also said they would be investing in anti-drone technology.
"The safety of our passengers and colleagues remains our top priority. Working closely with relevant authorities including the Met Police, we are constantly looking at the best technologies that help remove the threat of drones," he said.
Two people, a middle-aged couple who lived near Gatwick, were arrested over the suspected "criminal use of drones" but later released without charge.
The police were criticised for their handling of the incident after a detective admitted it was a "possibility" that no drones had actually been in the area - despite the discovery of a damaged device near the airport perimeter.

Topics: heathrow airport Gatwick Airport anti-drone

Related

0
World
Police say Gatwick drones probe ongoing
0
Business & Economy
France’s Vinci to buy majority stake in London’s Gatwick

Northern Irish kingmakers: We will not support May’s Brexit deal

Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
0

Northern Irish kingmakers: We will not support May’s Brexit deal

  • The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said that it would not support her Brexit deal
  • If the British parliament does not approve May’s deal then the world’s fifth-largest economy will leave the EU without one on March 29
Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: The Northern Irish party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Friday that it would not support her Brexit deal but that businesses should be relaxed about leaving the EU without an agreement.
“In fact we’re more alarmed about what is coming out from the EU and especially the Irish government,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s Sammy Wilson said when asked if he was reassured by signals from Brussels.
May still hopes to get her deal through parliament, though even members of her own cabinet admit privately that to do so she will need to make significant changes and win over lots of opposition lawmakers.
If the lower house of the British parliament does not approve May’s deal then the world’s fifth-largest economy will leave the EU without one on March 29 at 2300 GMT as the date is set in law — the 2018 Withdrawal Act.
The Northern Irish DUP, whose 10 lawmakers have propped up May’s minority government, has demanded she ditch the Irish backstop, something the EU and May have ruled out.
The DUP’s Wilson told BBC radio that the Irish backstop was a “con trick” and added that farmers and businesses should be totally relaxed about a no-deal Brexit.
“If anyone should be worried about the tariffs on beef and sheep then it should be the Irish because of course, we, the United Kingdom are net importers of food,” Wilson said.
Facing the defeat of her deal last month, May postponed a parliamentary vote on it, pledging to seek “legal and political assurances” from the EU.
Those efforts appear so far to be in vain. The EU said it will not reopen the negotiation though it signalled it might offer some concessions.
May needs 318 votes to get a deal through parliament yet 117 of her 317 lawmakers voted against her in a confidence vote on Dec. 12.
So she will need the support of some of the Labour Party’s 257 lawmakers or to win over swathes of her own party and the DUP.

Topics: Brexit UK-EU

Related

0
World
UK’s Hunt says confident May will seal deal for Brexit
0
World
May’s Brexit deal can get through parliament: UK FM

Latest updates

Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology
0
Boeing 737 aircraft stuck in Iran creates headaches for Norwegian airline
0
Chinese rover ‘Jade Rabbit’ drives on far side of the moon
0
Egypt wants CBS to drop El-Sisi interview on Israel cooperation: network
0
Former Barclays bosses face London trial over Qatari cash call
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.