Turkey: Pompeo comment on Kurds shows ‘worrying lack of knowledge’

ANKARA: Turkey on Friday hit out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for saying Washington will ensure Ankara does not “slaughter” Kurds in Syria as American troops withdraw.
“Pompeo equating the YPG terror organization with Kurds, even if it is not intentional, shows a worrying lack of knowledge,” Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement. Ankara views the US-backed Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia as a “terrorist offshoot” of insurgents inside Turkey.
