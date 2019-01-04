You are here

  • Home
  • Swedish hospital isolates patient amid Ebola suspicion
﻿

Swedish hospital isolates patient amid Ebola suspicion

A door of the hospital in Enköping, Sweden, is pictured on January 4, 2019, as it has received a case of suspected Ebola, according to health care officials. (AFP)
Updated 44 sec ago
AP
0

Swedish hospital isolates patient amid Ebola suspicion

Updated 44 sec ago
AP
0

COPENHAGEN: A suspected case of the deadly Ebola virus has been reported by a Swedish hospital, officials said Friday, adding the patient has been isolated.
Region Uppsala, which oversees several hospitals and medical clinics north of Stockholm, says a test had been carried out on the patient, who was not identified, adding a result would be available late Friday.
In its statement, Region Uppsala said it was so far "only a matter of suspicion," adding "other diseases are quite possible."
It did not say where the patient had traveled, but Sweden's TT news agency said the patient had returned from a trip to Burundi three weeks ago and had not visited any region with the Ebola virus.
The authorities said the hospital in Enkoping where the patient was first admitted had its emergency room shut down and the staff who treated the patient were "cared for." The patient was eventually transferred to an infection clinic in Uppsala.
"The patient came in Friday morning and reportedly was vomiting blood which may be a symptom of Ebola infection," hospital spokesman Mikael Kohler told local newspaper Upsala Nya Tidning. He was not immediately available for further comment.
Eastern Congo currently faces an Ebola outbreak. All major outbreaks have been in Africa, though isolated cases have been reported outside the continent. The hemorrhagic fever's virus is spread via contact with the bodily fluids of those infected.

Topics: Ebola Sweden

Related

0
World
South Sudan vaccinates health teams in Ebola epidemic
0
World
Uganda to vaccinate health workers against Ebola

Taliban threaten oil fields in northern Afghanistan

Updated 29 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

Taliban threaten oil fields in northern Afghanistan

  • ‘The security situation in Sar-e Pul province is alarming,’ said Zabiullah Amani, the provincial governor’s spokesman
  • The capture of the wells would deliver a blow to the government and bolster Taliban finances
Updated 29 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
0

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan: Taliban fighters are threatening major oil wells near the northern Afghan city of Sar-e Pul following days of fighting in which dozens of members of the security forces have been killed and wounded, officials and residents said on Friday.
“The security situation in Sar-e Pul province is alarming,” said Zabiullah Amani, the provincial governor’s spokesman.
“We have had promises that reinforcements would be sent to the city but nothing has been done yet,” he said.
About 40 members of the security forces were killed or wounded near Sar-e Pul on Tuesday during hours of fighting that underlined the heavy pressure Afghan government forces are facing even as moves toward peace have intensified.
“The Taliban have been launching major attacks for some time with the aim of securing these oil fields and we’ve set up a special protection force but they don’t have advanced equipment,” Amani said.
The wells in the Angot field, about 11 km east of Sar-e Pul city and Kashkari, 12 km to the south, were developed during the Soviet presence in Afghanistan.
Amani said eight wells were active, with millions of dollars’ worth of military equipment, including armored vehicles stored close by.
“These wells are economically important, not just for the province of Sar-e Pul but for the whole of Afghanistan,” he said.
The capture of the wells would deliver a blow to the government and bolster Taliban finances, adding to revenues from taxation, mining and opium.
An aide to interior minister Amrullah Saleh said additional forces had been sent to the oil fields from neighboring districts and a team from Kabul would be sent in coming days.
“As of now, the area is secure but we cannot deny the threat warning,” he said, adding that companies operating the wells had been alerted.
The fighting comes as another round of talks is expected between US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban representatives to try to work out the basis for peace talks to end the 17-year Afghan war.
With US intentions unclear following reports that President Donald Trump is preparing to withdraw almost half of the estimated 14,000 US troops from Afghanistan, pressure on Afghan forces has been mounting.
Hekmat Haidari, a resident of Sar-e Pul city, said the situation in the province had been deteriorating sharply over recent days as the Taliban have stepped up operations.
“The oil wells in this province are a major source of income for Afghanistan and specially for Sar-e Pul province and the Taliban are trying to capture these wells or to destroy them,” he said.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Special 0
World
Taliban threat looms over oil reservoirs in Afghan province
Special 0
World
Taliban kill 21 days before US-sponsored peace talks

Latest updates

Swedish hospital isolates patient amid Ebola suspicion
0
Turkey: Pompeo comment on Kurds shows ‘worrying lack of knowledge’
0
Taliban threaten oil fields in northern Afghanistan
0
Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology
0
Boeing 737 aircraft stuck in Iran creates headaches for Norwegian airline
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.