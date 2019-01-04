You are here

Pakistan coach hits out at pitch after another day of toil against South Africa

Former Proteas coach Arthur is not a happy man having seen his side suffer on day two in Cape Town. (AFP)
Updated 04 January 2019
AFP
  • Proteas build a commanding first-innings lead at Newlands.
  • Arthur not happy with state of the wicket in first two matches.
CAPE TOWN: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur criticized the pitches for the first two Tests against South Africa, saying they were not good enough for Test cricket.
With his team facing a series defeat after two days of the second Test at Newlands, Arthur said the quality of pitches had deteriorated in the ten years since he coached the South African team.
On the back of a century by captain Faf du Plessis, South Africa built a winning position, reaching 382 for six, a first innings lead of 205 runs. Du Plessis made a patient 103 and shared a fifth wicket stand of 156 with Temba Bavuma (75). Quinton de Kock made a breezy 55 not out late in the day to reinforce South Africa’s dominance.
Arthur acknowledged that the South African total did not back up his argument about the quality of the pitches but said he did not believe the pitches made for a fair contest.
“I am disappointed. I haven’t been back to South Africa in a cricketing capacity since 2010. The standard of the wickets at Centurion and here hasn’t been good enough for Test cricket,” he said.
He cited inconsistent bounce, with balls rearing out of cracks, which had led to seven stoppages for injuries to batsmen on Friday.
“I can understand it if it gets to day four or five because that’s what happens in Test cricket and so it should, but it shouldn’t make your first innings a lottery.”
Arthur said Du Plessis and Bavuma deserved credit for the way they had batted in the conditions and added that the extra pace of the South African bowlers had been a big factor in Pakistan being bowled out for 177 on the first day.
“The difference is that South Africa bowled at 145 (kilometers an hour) plus and we were at 135 today. Those 10 kilometers on a wicket like this make a significant difference.”
Bavuma said batting conditions had been “challenging and tricky but not impossible.”
He added: “You’ve got to make peace with the fact that you’re going to take a few (balls) on the body.”
Bavuma appeared to have been caught by Azhar Ali at first slip off Mohammad Abbas when he was on three. The on-field umpires gave a “soft” signal of “out” but asked for television umpire Sundaram Ravi to check whether there had been a clean catch. Ravi decided the ball had made contact with the ground while the catch was being taken.
“I wasn’t 100 percent sure, which I was why I stood at the time,” said Bavuma.
The incident was similar to one at a critical stage of the first Test in Centurion, also involving Azhar Ali, when Dean Elgar survived against Shaheen Shah Afridi after Wilson reversed the on-field decision.
Arthur was fined a demerit point after going into the match referee’s room and criticizing Wilson at Centurion but he said Azhar himself had not been sure whether he had made a clean catch. “It was different from last week,” said Arthur.
Du Plessis, out for a pair during South Africa’s six-wicket win in the first Test in Centurion, showed patience and resolve in an innings lasting six minutes short of six hours. He faced 226 balls and hit 13 fours.
He gave a chance on 96 when Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper, could not hold a faint glance down the leg side off Abbas.
Abbas bowled a probing line and length but had a largely luckless day, as did Mohammad Amir, who went past the edge of Du Plessis’ bat on several occasions.
Bavuma, who hit a solitary Test century against England three seasons ago, made his 13th half-century before being caught behind off left-armer Afridi, bowling around the wicket. Bavuma faced 162 balls and hit ten fours.
Afridi was the most expensive of the Pakistan bowlers, conceding 112 runs, but he picked up three of the four wickets that fell during the day, including that of Du Plessis on review after umpire Wilson failed to detect a faint edge.

Asian Cup ready for big kick-off — Arab News predicts what may happen over the next month...

Asian Cup ready for big kick-off — Arab News predicts what may happen over the next month...

  • Which of the big guns will fail to fire?
  • Can the Green Falcons soar to success?
LONDON: The UAE get the 18th Asian Cup underway today when they kick-off against Bahrain in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
 The timing of the tournament, coming six months after the World Cup, could not be better. In Russia last summer Asia had five teams competing and the feeling is that Asian football — both in terms of quality and entertainment — is on the up.
Here Arab News looks at what might take place over the next month in the Emirates.

THE BIG GUNS

There are as many as five teams who head into the tournament with a reasonable expectation of ultimate glory. Japan are looking to win a record-extending fifth  title, South Korea hope the form of Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min can power them to glory, Iran are always one of the stronger sides as are Australia and Saudi Arabia (see below) are looking to build on their World Cup experience.
Of the remaining four Australia are the ones with the most questions marks hanging over them. Fate has not been kind to the Socceroos and without key men such as Tim Cahill and Mile Jedinak (both retired) and Martin Boyle, Daniel Arzani and Aaron Mooy (all injured) it is hard to see them mount a challenge beyond the last-eight.
Based on FIFA world rankings Iran, at 36, are the best team in the tournament. Bar friendlies they have only been beaten once in the past four years, troubled both Portugal and Spain in Russia last year and will fancy their chances of ending their 42-year wait for the title.


That leaves the two east Asian powerhouses. Having just missed out on a quarterfinal spot at the World Cup Japan will definitely be challenging for another title, but the Blue Samurai are without some of the more familiar names of the past and new coach Hajime Moriyasu has a new generation to call upon — a lack of experience could cost them.
South Korea should coast through their group and from there on will be a team to avoid. They shocked Germany at the World Cup, have one of the best players on the planet at the moment in Son and are unbeaten since last June.

ARAB NEWS PREDICTS: South Korea to win their first title since 1960.


SAUDI ARABIA AND THE OTHER ARAB TEAMS

Time moves fast in football. Just over six months ago the Green Falcons had been embarrassed 5-0 by Russia in the opening match of the World Cup and confidence was low. Two matches later and they had recorded their first win at the tournament, a 2-1 win over Egypt, and all was well with the world.
Juan Antonio Pizzi wanted to use that victory as a springboard to a tilt at the Asian Cup title and since then Saudi Arabia have done their best to follow their coach’s instruction.
Beaten just once since the World Cup — a 2-0 defeat to Brazil — Pizzi’s players head into the tournament confident on the back of a well-earned draw against favorites South Korea. They should escape their group — North Korea, Lebanon and Qatar — and from then on will back themselves to do some damage.


Of the other Arab nations, the UAE will be the ones most fancied to go far. The hosts, however, come into the tournament with only two wins in the past 12 months and without their talisman, the injured Omar Abdulrahman. Much will depend on the form of Ali Mabkhout and Khalfan Mubarak.
Of the outsiders Syria and the ones who could make an impact. They came close to making it to last year’s World Cup, losing in the continental playoff to Australia, and approach the tournament confident they can upset a few of the big guns. If Omar  Al-Soma finds his scoring boots, they could do just that.

ARAB NEWS PREDICTS: Saudi Arabia to make the last four, UAE to be eliminated before the last four, Syria and Iraq to make the quarterfinals.


BIGGEST SHOCK

Australia fail to make the semis. They should make it out of the group but a likely quarterfinal again Japan awaits. The defending champions will crash out early.

 

