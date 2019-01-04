FaceOf: Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital

You are here

Mazen Al-Sudairi
As head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital, Mazen Al-Sudairi is responsible for providing economic and financial advice related to public-listed companies and the Saudi economy. Before his appointment in 2017, he was the group head of sell-side research at Alistithmar Capital, which he joined in 2012. He also served as an energy and petrochemical analyst at Samba Capital, and has more than 11 years’ experience in financial and economic analysis.

Recently, Waleed Al-Ibrahim, MBC founder and chairman, appointed Al-Sudairi to the board of the Al Arabiya and Al Hadath channels, where he will assist in raising news media standards and streamline the business across multi-platforms. 

Al-Sudairi earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from King Saud University and, in 2008, completed his master’s in finance from the ISG business school in France.

After completing postgraduate studies in France, he worked in the equity research department at Bank Degroof in Brussels, evaluating microeconomic analysis, petrochemicals, real estate and energy transportation involving European conglomerates. Currently, Al-Sudairi is a level three candidate at the CFA Institute, a nonprofit global organization of investment professionals. 

Al-Sudairi’s deep understanding of the Saudi economy has made him a key figure in international media covering the Kingdom. 

He frequently offers insights into the economy and markets through media platforms such as the Financial Times, Bloomberg, Reuters, France 24 Channel, Saudi national TV, CNBC and regional media outlets. 

Topics: FaceOf

JEDDAH: New images have revealed the full extent of a redevelopment of a neighbourhood in eastern Saudi Arabia once plagued by militants and criminals.

The pictures, obtained by Arab News, show the extent of the transformation of Al-Musawwarah neighborhood in Awamiya, Qatif province.

The project aimed to preserve the urban and cultural identity of the area while instilling the area with new architecture and buildings.

Workers and specialists are racing to transform the center of Awamiya into a tourist landmark that encompasses its local heritage.

The development reflects the Kingdom’s determination to build and develop areas where terrorists once hid.

It will also attract tourism and create a cultural and recreational space for the people of Qatif and visitors.

Topics: Awamiyah

