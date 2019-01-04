Hail’s deputy governor visits House of Hail at Janadriyah Festival

JEDDAH: Hail’s Deputy Gov. Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin on Friday visited the House of Hail at the 33rd Janadriyah Festival and inspected its pavilions that capture the region’s history and heritage.

Prince Faisal was received by Dr. Youssef Al-Thuwaini, director general of education in Hail; Abdullah Al-Odaim, vice chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers and chairman of the Hail Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Youssef Al-Shagdali, general supervisor of the House of Hail; and Al-Shagdali’s assistant Nayef Al-Shalhoub.

Among the pavilions Prince Faisal inspected were those of the University of Hail, the region’s secretariat, and families who offer traditional food to visitors of the House of Hail.

He also visited the fine arts pavilion, an exhibition on important works by artists, craftsmen and jewelers from Hail, and pavilions that simulate the region’s historical houses, including Al-Liwan, Dar Al-Shayeb, Dar Al-Muskhan, Dar Al-Arous and Al-Mawqid.

He saw a detailed presentation about the heritage of Jubbah and Al-Shuwaimis, where there are historical monuments dating back to the Neolithic period, the Middle Ages, the Thamudian era and the Islamic era.

All those monuments are registered with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Prince Faisal thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the success of the 33rd Janadriyah Festival, saying it reflects the leadership’s keenness to introduce visitors to Saudi heritage and culture.

Prince Faisal also thanked Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz for his care for the region’s heritage and the House of Hail pavilions.