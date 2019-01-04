JEDDAH: As many as 50 films will be taking part in the Salam (Peace) short film contest in Riyadh, organized by the Salam project for communication between civilizations. The aim of the contest is to encourage talented young directors and those interested in short film production to engage in a cinematic YouTube debate on the Kingdom’s future orientation and Vision 2030.
The organizers will announce the names of the winner in a special ceremony to be held at the Saudi Press Agency headquarters. A number of international personalities with an interest in the Kingdom’s culture, legacy and arts will be launching events on the sidelines of the contest over the following days.
Many of the films will be focusing on co-existence and respect, the organizers said, adding that the films were designed to reflect the noble mission of the Kingdom and its positive aspects in all fields.
The contest aims at triggering the talents of young film producers, both male and female, to enhance Saudi society, to push for dialogue and to promote the culture of co-existence.
Fifty films to be screened in Riyadh film contest
