Fifty films to be screened in Riyadh film contest

In this file photo, Saudis gather at a cinema theatre in Riyadh Park mall after its opening for the general public on April 30, 2018 in the Saudi capital. (AFP)
Updated 04 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: As many as 50 films will be taking part in the Salam (Peace) short film contest in Riyadh, organized by the Salam project for communication between civilizations. The aim of the contest is to encourage talented young directors and those interested in short film production to engage in a cinematic YouTube debate on the Kingdom’s future orientation and Vision 2030.
The organizers will announce the names of the winner in a special ceremony to be held at the Saudi Press Agency headquarters. A number of international personalities with an interest in the Kingdom’s culture, legacy and arts will be launching events on the sidelines of the contest over the following days.
Many of the films will be focusing on co-existence and respect, the organizers said, adding that the films were designed to reflect the noble mission of the Kingdom and its positive aspects in all fields.
The contest aims at triggering the talents of young film producers, both male and female, to enhance Saudi society, to push for dialogue and to promote the culture of co-existence.

Images reveal dramatic facelift of Awamiya in Saudi's Eastern's Province

Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: New images have revealed the full extent of a redevelopment of a neighbourhood in eastern Saudi Arabia once plagued by militants and criminals.

The pictures, obtained by Arab News, show the extent of the transformation of Al-Musawwarah neighborhood in Awamiya, Qatif province.

The project aimed to preserve the urban and cultural identity of the area while instilling the area with new architecture and buildings.

Workers and specialists are racing to transform the center of Awamiya into a tourist landmark that encompasses its local heritage.

The development reflects the Kingdom’s determination to build and develop areas where terrorists once hid.

It will also attract tourism and create a cultural and recreational space for the people of Qatif and visitors.

