Where We Are Going Today: Breaderie

Where We Are Going Today: Shrimp Anatomy

If you’re visiting this restaurant, come prepared: Leave your etiquette at the door and be ready to get your hands messy.

Shrimp Anatomy, in Jeddah’s Al-Khalidiyyah district, is the ultimate destination for the Kingdom’s seafood lovers — and along with the great food it also allows you to have a reckless fun time. The most eye-catching element of the restaurant is that the seafood of choice is cooked and served in a bag.

Although the menu is limited, the experience provided is exceptional. For a main course, you can choose between shrimp, crab, lobster, or mussels. After you have made your decision you can flavor your dish however you want — selecting which spices to use, how hot or mild you want it, everything is up to you. When the dish arrives, the staff will provide you with gloves and an apron. The restaurant encourages you to be messy while eating, so don’t worry about making a bad impression. That’s just how its done at Shrimp Anatomy.

The restaurant staff are very friendly and knowledgeable, and the restaurant itself is cozy and welcoming. In short, Shrimp Anatomy provides the full package.