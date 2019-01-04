Where We Are Going Today: Breaderie

You are here

AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Those even a little passionate about the baked goodness of bread must visit Breaderie in Jeddah at least once. Breaderie is a place that has so many types of bread that it is impossible to take it all in just one visit.
All the loaves and croissants are freshly baked and you can customize the exact type sandwich you want in your personal choice of bread. The range of loaves on offer also includes organic and gluten-free bread.
The interior of the bakery is very cozy, the perfect place to relax after a long day. It has a very home-like feel and the walls are covered in witty puns to keep its customers amused, for example: “You bread my mind,” and “Well bread.”
The baristas serve different kinds of coffee to go with your choice of bread, and can also tempt you with a huge variety of muffins, cakes, and croissants.
Breaderie is a place for everyone to visit.

