Registration opens for falconry festival in KSA

Emirati men sit with their falcons during a falconry competition, part of the 2014 International Festival of Falconry in Hameem, 150km west of Abu Dhabi, on December 9, 2014. (AFP)
The festival will take place in Malham from January 25 until February 3. (SPA)
The festival will take place in Malham from January 25 until February 3.
The festival will take place in Malham from January 25 until February 3.
Updated 04 January 2019
Arab News
  • The festival will include “Mazayen” — a falcon beauty pageant — and “Melwah” a falcon-calling contest
JEDDAH: Falconers from around the Kingdom came to Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh on Friday to register for the King Abdul Aziz Festival of Falconry.
The festival will take place in Malham. It begins on Jan. 25 and runs until Feb. 3. According to a press statement, the festival “aims to support the pride and heritage of the Kingdom while preserving the authenticity and values of an important part of Saudi heritage.”
The festival will include “Mazayen” — a falcon beauty pageant — and “Melwah” a falcon-calling contest (over 400 meters).
Each competition will be open to “Farkh” (less than one-year-old) and “Qurnass” (more than one-year-old) birds.

Images reveal dramatic facelift of Awamiya in Saudi's Eastern's Province

JEDDAH: New images have revealed the full extent of a redevelopment of a neighbourhood in eastern Saudi Arabia once plagued by militants and criminals.

The pictures, obtained by Arab News, show the extent of the transformation of Al-Musawwarah neighborhood in Awamiya, Qatif province.

The project aimed to preserve the urban and cultural identity of the area while instilling the area with new architecture and buildings.

Workers and specialists are racing to transform the center of Awamiya into a tourist landmark that encompasses its local heritage.

The development reflects the Kingdom’s determination to build and develop areas where terrorists once hid.

It will also attract tourism and create a cultural and recreational space for the people of Qatif and visitors.

