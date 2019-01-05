Efforts to promote safety on Saudi Arabia’s roads highlighted

You are here

Updated 05 January 2019

The Transport Ministry's pavilion introduces visitors to the ministry's efforts to promote safety and security on Saudi Arabia's roads. (SPA)
  In 2018, the ministry's Consolidated Communication Center received 2,200 complaints through its app, 22,000 through other portals, and 73,000 via phone calls
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport Nabeel Al-Amoudi visited a number of pavilions linked to the transport sector at the 33rd Janadriyah Festival on Friday.
The Transport Ministry’s pavilion introduces visitors to the ministry’s efforts to promote safety and security on Saudi Arabia’s roads, and to the latest techniques and applications it employs.
A dedicated area of the pavilion explains how the ministry deals with consumer complaints. In 2018, the ministry’s Consolidated Communication Center received 2,200 complaints through its app, 22,000 through other portals, and 73,000 via phone calls.

Images reveal dramatic facelift of Awamiya in Saudi's Eastern's Province

  Updated 05 January 2019

Workers and specialists are racing to transform the center of Awamiya into a tourist landmark that encompasses its local heritage
JEDDAH: New images have revealed the full extent of a redevelopment of a neighbourhood in eastern Saudi Arabia once plagued by militants and criminals.

The pictures, obtained by Arab News, show the extent of the transformation of Al-Musawwarah neighborhood in Awamiya, Qatif province.

The project aimed to preserve the urban and cultural identity of the area while instilling the area with new architecture and buildings.

Workers and specialists are racing to transform the center of Awamiya into a tourist landmark that encompasses its local heritage.

The development reflects the Kingdom’s determination to build and develop areas where terrorists once hid.

It will also attract tourism and create a cultural and recreational space for the people of Qatif and visitors.

