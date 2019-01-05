Efforts to promote safety on Saudi Arabia’s roads highlighted

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport Nabeel Al-Amoudi visited a number of pavilions linked to the transport sector at the 33rd Janadriyah Festival on Friday.
The Transport Ministry’s pavilion introduces visitors to the ministry’s efforts to promote safety and security on Saudi Arabia’s roads, and to the latest techniques and applications it employs.
A dedicated area of the pavilion explains how the ministry deals with consumer complaints. In 2018, the ministry’s Consolidated Communication Center received 2,200 complaints through its app, 22,000 through other portals, and 73,000 via phone calls.
