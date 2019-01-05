Saudi to climb Antarctica’s highest peak

You are here

This file photo taken on January 27, 2007 shows the two towers of the Franco-Italian climate station Concordia, situated at the Antarctic at an altitude of 3200 metres. (AFP)
  • The climb is part of the Seven Summits challenge, which involves reaching the highest mountains on each of the seven continents
JEDDAH: Saudi adventurer Badr Al-Shibani has set off to climb Vinson Massif, the highest peak in Antarctica at 4,892 meters, facing temperatures as low as 40 degrees Celsius below zero.
Nicholas Clinch was the first person to climb Vinson Massif in 1966. Al-Shibani is expected to take a week to reach the peak.
He is sponsored by the General Sports Authority under the auspices of the Saudi Climbing Authority.
The climb is part of the Seven Summits challenge, which involves reaching the highest mountains on each of the seven continents.
Al-Shibani said he is determined to challenge 100 young Saudi men to climb one of the Seven Summits in 2019.

  • Workers and specialists are racing to transform the center of Awamiya into a tourist landmark that encompasses its local heritage
JEDDAH: New images have revealed the full extent of a redevelopment of a neighbourhood in eastern Saudi Arabia once plagued by militants and criminals.

The pictures, obtained by Arab News, show the extent of the transformation of Al-Musawwarah neighborhood in Awamiya, Qatif province.

The project aimed to preserve the urban and cultural identity of the area while instilling the area with new architecture and buildings.

Workers and specialists are racing to transform the center of Awamiya into a tourist landmark that encompasses its local heritage.

The development reflects the Kingdom’s determination to build and develop areas where terrorists once hid.

It will also attract tourism and create a cultural and recreational space for the people of Qatif and visitors.

