You are here

  • Home
  • 5 teenage girls killed in Poland “Escape Room” fire: Police
﻿

5 teenage girls killed in Poland “Escape Room” fire: Police

Police patrolling a street in Warsaw, Poland. (AP file photo)
Updated 05 January 2019
AP
0

5 teenage girls killed in Poland “Escape Room” fire: Police

  • Spokesman for regional firefighters, Tomasz Kubiak, said the bodies were found in a room that was near the fire but was not hit by it
Updated 05 January 2019
AP
0

WARSAW, Poland: A fire broke out at an “Escape Room” game location in northern Poland on Friday, killing five teenage girls and injuring a man, authorities said.
Police said the dead were found after firefighters put out the blaze, which began around 5 p.m. at an “Escape Room” venue in Koszalin. Highly popular with teenagers across Poland, the “Escape Room” game has players locked inside a room or building and they must find clues that help them get out.
Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski said the girls were all 15 years old.
Monika Kosiec, a spokeswoman for police in Koszalin, said the victims were thought to have been celebrating one of their birthdays. She said a 25-year-old man had been hospitalized with burns and could not be immediately questioned by investigators probing the cause of the fire.
Spokesman for regional firefighters, Tomasz Kubiak, said the bodies were found in a room that was near the fire but was not hit by it.
The Polish state news agency PAP said it had learned unofficially that the girls died from carbon monoxide asphyxiation.
Footage on private TVN24 showed ambulances and fire engines in front of a detached two-story house with a large “Escape Room” sign in front.
Brudzinski ordered fire safety checks to be held at all “Escape Room” locations in Poland.
President Andrzej Duda said on Twitter it was a “crushing tragedy” that five young girls died so early in their lives.
Koszalin Mayor Piotr Jedlinski announced that Sunday would be a day of mourning in the city.

Topics: Poland

Related

0
World
UN climate talks in Poland go into overtime
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation participates in Poland world climate meet

Car bomb explosion wounds 3 in northwest Pakistan

Updated 17 min 35 sec ago
AP
0

Car bomb explosion wounds 3 in northwest Pakistan

  • Pakistani police say a car bomb has exploded in a Peshawar neighborhood
  • Peshawar is surrounded by lawless tribal regions
Updated 17 min 35 sec ago
AP
0

PESHAWAR: Pakistani police say a car bomb has exploded in a Peshawar neighborhood wounding three people and damaging several shops.
Officer Dost Mohammad says the explosion Saturday took place outside a mosque in the Kali Bari area of the city. He says a woman was among the wounded, who were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Mohammad said the area was nearly deserted at the time of the early morning blast.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Peshawar, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is surrounded by lawless tribal regions that have served as a sanctuary for Islamic militants for decades. Militants have targeted the city for years.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

0
Sport
Pakistan coach hits out at pitch after another day of toil against South Africa
0
Press Review
The Hindu Business Line: Pakistan declares Panj Tirath site as national heritage

Latest updates

Car bomb explosion wounds 3 in northwest Pakistan
0
Record $3.1 million paid in New Year’s tuna auction at Japan’s new market
0
Taiwan president calls for international support to defend democracy
0
Thailand resumes flights, ferry services as Storm Pabuk slows
0
Chinese rover Jade Rabbit 2 powers up devices in pioneering moon mission
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.