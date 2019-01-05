You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese rover Jade Rabbit 2 powers up devices in pioneering moon mission
﻿

Chinese rover Jade Rabbit 2 powers up devices in pioneering moon mission

China’s lunar rover leaves wheel marks after leaving the lander that touched down on the surface of the far side of the moon. (China National Space Administration/Xinhua News Agency via AP)
Updated 05 January 2019
AP
0

Chinese rover Jade Rabbit 2 powers up devices in pioneering moon mission

  • The Jade Rabbit 2 rover has succeeded in establishing a digital transmission link
  • China’s space program lags America’s, but has made great strides in the past 15 years
Updated 05 January 2019
AP
0

BEIJING: All systems are go as a Chinese spacecraft and rover power up their observation equipment after making a first-ever landing on the far side of the moon, the Chinese National Space Administration said.
The Jade Rabbit 2 rover has succeeded in establishing a digital transmission link with a relay satellite that sends data back to the Beijing control center, the space agency said in a posting late Friday on its website.
The rover’s radar and panoramic camera have been activated and are working normally, it said. A photo released by the agency showed the rover stopped at a point not far from where the Chang’e 4 spacecraft touched down Thursday.
Chang’e 4, named after a Chinese moon goddess, is the first craft to make a soft landing on the moon’s far side, which faces away from Earth. Previous landings, including one by China’s Chang’e 3 in 2013, have been on the near side.
After sending the rover off from a ramp, the spacecraft deployed three 5-meter (16-foot) low-frequency radio antennas, the Chinese space agency said. Chang’e 4 also has sent back images taken with a topographical camera.
Researchers hope that low-frequency observations of the cosmos from the far side, where radio signals from Earth are blocked by the moon, will help scientists learn more about the early days of the solar system and even the birth of the universe’s first stars.
Harvard University astronomer Avi Loeb noted, however, that the relay satellite needed to send back information from the far side also contaminates the sky.
“As long as we keep it clean of radio interference, the far side of the moon is very good for radio astronomy,” he said.
The far side has been observed many times from lunar orbits, but never explored on the surface. It is popularly called the “dark side” because it can’t be seen from Earth and is relatively unknown, not because it lacks sunlight.
“It’s just the far side, it can be either dark or light,” Loeb said, depending on the time of day.
The pioneering landing highlights China’s ambitions to rival the US, Russia and Europe in space. Both China’s space community and public have taken pride in the accomplishment, with some drawing comparisons to the United States.
China’s space program lags America’s, but has made great strides in the past 15 years, including manned flights and a space laboratory that is seen as a precursor to plans for a space station.

Topics: Science China

Related

0
Science & Technology
Chinese rover ‘Jade Rabbit’ drives on far side of the moon
0
Science & Technology
China launches rover for first far side of the moon landing

Chinese rover ‘Jade Rabbit’ drives on far side of the moon

Updated 04 January 2019
AFP
0

Chinese rover ‘Jade Rabbit’ drives on far side of the moon

  • Chang’e-4 lunar probe mission was the second Chinese probe to land on the moon following the Yutu rover mission in 2013
  • Beijing is planning to send another lunar lander, Chang’e-5, later this year to collect samples and bring them back to Earth
Updated 04 January 2019
AFP
0

BEIJING: A Chinese lunar rover has driven on the far side of the moon, the national space agency announced on Friday, hailing the development as a “big step for the Chinese people.”
The Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2) rover drove onto the moon’s surface from the lander at 10:22pm Thursday (1422 GMT), about 12 hours after the groundbreaking touchdown of the Chang’e-4 probe, the agency said.
The China National Space Administration released a photo taken by the lander showing tracks left by the rover as it departed the spacecraft, though it did not specify how far the rover traveled.
Beijing is pouring billions into its military-run space program, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022, and of eventually sending humans to the moon.
Chang’e-4 lunar probe mission — named after the moon goddess in Chinese mythology — was the second Chinese probe to land on the moon following the Yutu rover mission in 2013.
The separation of the rover — which is named after the moon goddess’ pet white rabbit — went smoothly, said Wu Weiren, chief designer of the lunar project.
“Although this was one small step for the rover, I think it is one big step for the Chinese people,” he said in an interview with state broadcaster CCTV, echoing the famous quote by US astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the Moon in 1969.
No lander or rover has ever previously touched the surface of the far side of the moon, and it is no easy technological feat. Challenges include communicating with the robotic lander as there is no direct “line of sight” for signals.
The photo of the rover was sent via the Queqiao (Magpie Bridge) satellite, which was blasted into the moon’s orbit in May to relay data and commands between the lander and Earth.
Chang’e-4 is carrying six experiments from China and four from abroad, including low-frequency radio astronomical studies — aiming to take advantage of the lack of interference on the moons’ far side.
The rover will also conduct mineral and radiation tests, the China National Space Administration has said.
Beijing is planning to send another lunar lander, Chang’e-5, later this year to collect samples and bring them back to Earth.
It is among a slew of ambitious Chinese targets, which include a reusable launcher by 2021, a super-powerful rocket capable of delivering payloads heavier than those NASA and private rocket firm SpaceX can handle, a moon base, a permanently crewed space station, and a Mars rover.

Topics: technology China

Related

0
Science & Technology
China probe readies to land on dark side of the moon — Xinhua
Update 0
World
Chinese spacecraft makes first landing on moon's far side

Latest updates

Independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church formalized in Istanbul
0
Get the hankies out. Romance ‘The Notebook’ headed for Broadway
0
Two alleged Rohingya drug dealers found dead in Bangladesh
0
Libyan authorities seeking 37 suspects over attacks on oil, military facilities
0
‘Multiple victims’ in shooting near Los Angeles
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.