Thailand resumes flights, ferry services as Storm Pabuk slows

A resident pushes his motorcycle through floodwater from Tropical Storm Pabuk on Friday, January 4, 2019, in Pak Phanang of southern Thailand. (AP)
Updated 05 January 2019
Reuters
Thailand resumes flights, ferry services as Storm Pabuk slows

  • The storm lost speed on Saturday and was downgraded to a depression as it moved off land
  • Over the past few days, more than 28,000 people have been evacuated into shelters across seven provinces
Updated 05 January 2019
Reuters
BANGKOK: Thailand resumed flights on Saturday to its southern provinces, as the first tropical storm in 30 years slowed and headed into the Andaman Sea, leaving behind a trail of homes damaged by fallen trees or blown-off roofs, and disrupted power networks.
Before tropical storm Pabuk hit land in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Friday, arriving from the Gulf of Thailand, airports had shut in the province and nearby Surat Thani and the holiday island of Koh Samui, with all flights canceled.
But on Saturday, the storm lost speed and was downgraded to a depression as it moved off land, weather officials said, although they maintained warnings of torrential rain and possible flash floods in nine provinces.
“The strong winds are forecast with waves up to 3 to 5 meters high in both the Gulf and in the Andaman Sea,” the Thai Meteorological Department said in a statement, urging ships to keep to shore and highlighting the risk of sudden water surges.
Bangkok Airways, which has a monopoly at the Koh Samui airport, resumed normal operations early on Saturday and added extra flights to assist stranded passengers.
The airports at Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani will resume operations at noon.
Most ferry services to Thailand’s southern holiday islands have resumed following suspension for the storm.
Over the past few days, more than 28,000 people have been evacuated into shelters across seven provinces, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said in a daily tally on Saturday.
Authorities have recorded just one death, after a fishing boat capsized in strong winds near the coast of Pattani province, leaving another of the crew missing, though four more were safe.
PTT Exploration and Production, a unit of state-owned PTT, said it expected to resume operations of oil rigs at Bongkot and Erawan, two of Thailand’s biggest gas fields in the Gulf of Thailand, on Sunday.
It had suspended operations there since Monday and brought staff inland.

Two alleged Rohingya drug dealers found dead in Bangladesh

Updated 33 min 51 sec ago
AFP
Two alleged Rohingya drug dealers found dead in Bangladesh

  • The police said they were investigating the deaths
  • It is suspected that they were killed in a gang fight over sharing profits
Updated 33 min 51 sec ago
AFP
DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Saturday found the bullet-ridden bodies of two alleged Rohingya drug dealers in a southeastern coastal town notorious for its connection with the Myanmar meth trade.
Teknaf town police chief Prodip Kumar Das said the bodies were found lying next to a highway beside the sea and some 10,000 meth pills were recovered from their possession.
“Both of these refugees were... notorious drug dealers in the region. We’re suspecting they were killed in a gang fight over sharing profits,” he said.
The police said they were investigating the deaths but did not provide further information on the two men.
Over 720,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state since August 2017 and joined some 300,000 refugees already living in squalid camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district.
Bangladeshi authorities say local kingpins use the refugees — trapped in poverty and unlikely to return home any time soon — to transport “yaba” pills which are made in Myanmar meth labs.
Yaba is a methamphetamine-based, caffeine-cut stimulant that translates as “crazy medicine.”
The coastal town on the Naf river that divides the two neighbors is a key entry point through which yaba enters the South Asian nation’s multi-million dollar drug market.
In May Bangladesh launched a violent anti-drug crackdown which saw the deaths of at least 250 drug dealers, including 26 in Teknaf in the last three months.
Experts have compared the campaign with the Filipino anti-drug war of Rodrigo Duterte, in which police say they have killed nearly 5,000 alleged users and pushers — although rights groups say the toll is at least triple that.

