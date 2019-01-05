Record $3.1 million paid in New Year’s tuna auction at Japan’s new market

You are here

﻿

Kiyomura Co’s President Kiyoshi Kimura, center, who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 278kg bluefin tuna, priced with a ¥333.6 million bid at the Toyosu fish market’s first tuna auction this year. (Reuters)
Wholesalers participate in the new year’s first auction of tuna at the Toyosu Market in Tokyo on January 5. (AFP)
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, center, inspects the new year’s first auction of frozen tuna at the Toyosu Market in Tokyo on January 5. (AFP)
Updated 05 January 2019
AFP
  • ‘It’s the best tuna. I was able to buy a delicious, super fresh tuna’
  • Japan consumers a large portion of the global bluefin catch
AFP
TOKYO: A Japanese sushi entrepreneur paid a record $3.1 million for a giant tuna Saturday as Tokyo’s new fish market, which replaced the world-famous Tsukiji late last year, held its first pre-dawn New Year’s auction.
Bidding stopped at a whopping ¥333.6 million for the enormous 278-kilogram fish — an endangered species — that was caught off Japan’s northern coast.
Self-styled “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura paid the top price, which doubled the previous record of 155 million yen also paid by him in 2013.
“It’s the best tuna. I was able to buy a delicious, super fresh tuna,” the sushi restaurant chain owner proudly told reporters.
“The price was higher than originally thought, but I hope our customers will eat this excellent tuna,” Kimura said after the auction.
Tsukiji — the world’s biggest fish market and a popular tourist attraction in an area packed with restaurants and shops — moved in October to Toyosu, a former gas plant a bit further east.
Opened in 1935, Tsukiji was best known for its pre-dawn daily auctions of tuna, caught from all corners of the world, for use by everyone from top Michelin-star sushi chefs to ordinary grocery stores.
Especially at the first auction of the new year, wholesalers and sushi tycoons have been known to pay eye-watering prices for the biggest and best fish.
Despite the relocation, the auction ritual remained intact: before dawn, buyers in rubber boots were inspecting the quality of the giant fresh and frozen tunas by examining the neatly cut tail end with flashlights and rubbing slices between their fingers.
At 5:10 am, handbells rang to signal the auction was underway and the air filled with the sound of auctioneers yelling prices at buyers, who raised fingers to indicate interest.
In a roar of wholesalers surrounding the day’s best tuna, an auctioneer hammered the top price as the Kimura side outbid his rival wholesaler in a thrilling head-to-head battle.
Japan consumers a large portion of the global bluefin catch, a highly prized sushi ingredient known in Japan as “kuro maguro” (black tuna) and dubbed by sushi connoisseurs as the “black diamond” because of its scarcity.
A single piece of “otoro,” or the fish’s fatty underbelly, can cost dozens of dollars at high-end Tokyo restaurants.
The new market has already opened its auction warehouse to visitors to witness the organized pre-dawn chaos from a balcony, hoping to take over a must-see spot for tourists from Tsukiji.
“Finally, the first New Year auction was held at Toyosu market,” said Yoshihiko Otaki, a market official.
“We have a lot of tuna here like we did in Tsukiji,” he said.
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, wearing white rubber boots, said: “I sincerely hope this market will be loved by many people.”
The relocation was a lengthy and controversial process.
Few would contest the fact that Tsukiji was past its prime, and there were concerns about outdated fire regulations and hygiene controls.
In contrast, the new market, located around two kilometers to the east at Toyosu, boasts state-of-the-art refrigeration facilities and is nearly twice as big again as Tsukiji.
But Toyosu is located on the site of a former gas plant and the soil was found to be contaminated, forcing local authorities to spend millions of dollars to clean it up and delaying the move.

Masked dance tradition rises from near extinction in Cambodia

A dancer poses backstage before a performance of masked theatre known as Khon which was recently listed by UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural agency, as an intangible cultural heritage, along with neighbouring Cambodia's version of the dance, known as Lakhon Khol at the Thailand Cultural Centre in Bangkok, Thailand November 7, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 January 2019
Reuters
  Thailand's version of the dance has fared better than its neighbor's, but practitioners still depend on recruiting a new generation of performers
Reuters
PHNOM PENH/BANGKOK: Cambodia’s centuries-old tradition of masked dance was nearly wiped out by the Khmer Rouge’s “Killing Fields” regime, but a handful of artists managed to keep it alive and are now working to pass it along to a new generation.
Sun Rithy’s father and grandfather were both performers of the Lakhon Khol masked dance, but the ultra-Maoist Khmer Rouge — who scorned most art as decadent — banned its study when he was a child in the 1970s.
Now 48, Sun Rithy leads one of the last Lakhon Khol troupes in Cambodia, made up of about 20 performers and students aged six to 15. For him, teaching a new generation is a matter of survival for the tradition.
“I don’t want Lakhon Khol ... to go extinct,” Sun Rithy told Reuters.
Lakhon Khol was recently listed by UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural agency, as an intangible cultural heritage, along with neighboring Thailand’s version of the dance, known as Khon.
There are different variations in Southeast Asia, all featuring dancers wearing elaborate painted masks depicting the Ramayana, a Sanskrit epic poem in which a prince rescues his wife from a demon with help from an army of monkeys.
But in Cambodia, the art form is still struggling to recover from the Khmer Rouge, under whose genocidal 1975-79 rule at least 1.7 million people, including artists, dancers and writers, died, mostly from starvation, overwork, disease, execution or torture.
“In the Khmer Rouge, I was young and they didn’t teach people dance. Lakhon Khol was destroyed,” said Sun Rithy, who started to learn the dance when he was 14, after the Khmer Rouge were ousted from power.
Ahead of a recent rehearsal, students stretched their legs and hands at the troupe’s a newly built theater at Wat Svay Andet, a Buddhist temple outside the capital, Phnom Penh.
Pum Pork, 49, said his 11-year-old son, Pum Meta, was attending the dance class.
“I want to have my son trained to perform so that in the future we won’t lose the ancient art,” he said.
Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, Phoeurng Sackona, said that the dance needed immediate preservation and urged all people to get involved.
“Elderly performers are trying to preserve the dance at this Wat Svay Andet,” Phoeurng Sackona told Reuters. “But it is up to young people whether they agree or not to receive knowledge from the elders.”
Thailand’s version of the dance has fared better than its neighbor’s, but practitioners still depend on recruiting a new generation of performers.
Thailand’s Khon tradition, originally centered on the royal court, is now taught by many schools and universities.
Mom Luang Pongsawad Sukhasvasti, 67, has followed his father’s footstep in making Khon masks since he was 10 and still hand-fashions the masks from his home studio in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok.
Each mask takes a month to produce, from molding the plaster to drawing the intricate details.
Pongsawad said the UNESCO listing could boost awareness.
“Teachers now must do more than teaching the dance,” he said. “They need to help students understand the roots as well to preserve it.”

