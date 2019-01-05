You are here

  • Home
  • Independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church formalized in Istanbul
﻿

Independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church formalized in Istanbul

Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attend a ceremony marking the new Ukrainian Orthodox church's independence, at St. George's Cathedral, the seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in Istanbul, Turkey January 5, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
AP
0

Independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church formalized in Istanbul

Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
AP
0
ISTANBUL: The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople has signed a decree of independence for the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.
Patriarch Bartholomew I signed the “Tomos” in Istanbul Saturday, formalizing the Ukrainian church’s independence from the Russian Orthodox Church to which it has been tied to since 1686. The move is forcing Ukrainian clerics to pick sides as fighting persists in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russia-backed rebels.
Last month, Ukrainian Orthodox leaders approved the creation of a new, unified church split from the Moscow Patriarchate and elected Metropolitan Epiphanius to lead it. The Russian church has severed ties with Istanbul, the center of the Orthodox world.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who has campaigned for the creation of the new church, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the ceremony.

Libyan authorities seeking 37 suspects over attacks on oil, military facilities

Updated 41 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

Libyan authorities seeking 37 suspects over attacks on oil, military facilities

  • The closure of the oil crescent has led to production losses of up to 450,000 barrels per day
Updated 41 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

TRIPOLI: Libyan authorities issued arrest warrants for 37 suspects over attacks on key oil ports in the east of the country and a military base in the south, a source in the attorney general’s office said on Friday.
The source, who asked not to be named, confirmed the authenticity of the arrest warrants, which were dated January 2 and were leaked on Facebook on Thursday.
The warrants showed that 31 members of the Chadian and Sudanese opposition based in Libya, along with six Libyan nationals, are wanted for attacks on the oil ‘crescent’ in the east of the country and on the Tamanhint military base as well as for their participation in fighting between Libyan rivals.
After the toppling of veteran Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, fighters from neighboring Chad and Sudan joined the ensuing turmoil. Competing Libyan armed factions frequently accuse each other of deploying mercenaries from sub-Saharan Africa.
The Libyan suspects include Abdul Hakim Belhadj, a rebel leader who helped to topple Qaddafi in 2011 and is now an Islamist political leader.
Last year Britain apologized to Belhadj and his wife over the role of British intelligence officers in their 2004 rendition from Thailand to Libya.
Ibrahim Jadhran, who is accused of launching an attack last June on the oil crescent, is also among those sought by the Libyan authorities.
Jadhran’s forces controlled the oil crescent for years until it was taken over in 2016 by the Libyan National Army, which is loyal to Commander Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya.
The closure of the oil crescent, where key oil ports are located, has led to production losses of up to 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a total national output of little over one million bpd.
Last September, the UN Security Council added Jadhran to the list of individuals subject to an assets freeze and a travel ban.
Libya’s east-west division, in place since disputed elections and an escalation of fighting in 2014, has split key institutions and produced a deadlock between the rump parliaments and the shifting military factions they are aligned with.

Topics: energy Oil Markets Libya

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil dividend could turn Libya into North Africa’s Norway
Special 0
Business & Economy
Libya prepares to boost oil exports as key ports reopen

Latest updates

Independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church formalized in Istanbul
0
Get the hankies out. Romance ‘The Notebook’ headed for Broadway
0
Two alleged Rohingya drug dealers found dead in Bangladesh
0
Libyan authorities seeking 37 suspects over attacks on oil, military facilities
0
‘Multiple victims’ in shooting near Los Angeles
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.