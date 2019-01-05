You are here

﻿

Sudanese journalist earlier detained for backing protests freed

Faisal Mohamed Salih had been arrested on Thursday from his office by agents of the country’s powerful National Intelligence and Security Service. (AFP)
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP
date 2019-01-05

  • Faisal Mohamed Salih had been arrested on Thursday from his office by agents of the country’s powerful National Intelligence and Security Service
  • Sudan’s economy has deteriorated over the years, with soaring inflation of 70 percent
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP
KHARTOUM: A prominent Sudanese journalist who had been detained for expressing his support for anti-government protests has been freed, he said on Saturday.
Faisal Mohamed Salih had been arrested on Thursday from his office by agents of the country’s powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).
Salih, recipient of the 2013 Peter Mackler Award for ethical and courageous journalism, said security agents had taken him in for questioning over his views about the protests that erupted across Sudan on December 19.
“I told them that I supported the protesters as they were demonstrating peacefully, but I was not part of any group organizing these protests,” Salih said.
He said he had expressed his views on several regional and international television networks in recent weeks.
“The officers wanted to know my views, and after a lot of chatting they released me at midnight,” Salih said a few hours after his release.
Salih was recognized by the Peter Mackler Award — which is named after the late Agence France-Presse reporter and editor — for defying the Sudanese government and speaking out about human rights abuses.
He was one of several journalists investigated after reporting on the alleged rape of a youth activist and has previously been imprisoned for several days for criticizing the regime of President Omar Al-Bashir.
Sudan is currently ranked 174th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index.
In the latest crackdown on dissent several journalists, activists and opposition leaders have been arrested by security agents trying to prevent the spread of protests.
Deadly anti-government rallies have rocked several cities including Khartoum since protests first broke out last month over a government decision to raise the price of bread.
Authorities say at least 19 people, including two security personnel, have been killed in clashes during the protests, but rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at 37.
Sudan’s economy has deteriorated over the years, with soaring inflation of 70 percent and regular bread and fuel shortages hitting several cities.

Topics: media Sudan

Egypt wants CBS to drop El-Sisi interview on Israel cooperation: network

Updated 04 January 2019
AFP
Egypt wants CBS to drop El-Sisi interview on Israel cooperation: network

  • Egypt has been battling an insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula for years
  • Violence intensified following the overthrow of president Muhammad Mursi by the army then headed by El-Sisi in 2013
Updated 04 January 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: Egypt has asked CBS not to air an interview with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in which he discussed cooperation with Israel in the fight against Sinai extremists, the US network said.
The network said on its website Thursday that El-Sisi — a former army chief and defense minister — made the remarks in a taped interview due to air for its 60 Minutes program on Sunday.
“Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sat down with Scott Pelley to make news on 60 Minutes and did when he confirmed his military was working with Israel against terrorists in North Sinai,” CBS said.
Asked if this cooperation was the closest ever between the former enemies, El-Sisi said, “That is correct... We have a wide range of cooperation with the Israelis,” according to the CBS website.
Afterwards, the Egyptian ambassador to the United States contacted the 60 Minutes team to tell them “the interview could not be aired,” the network said.
CBS said it would go ahead regardless on Sunday and air “the interview Egypt’s government doesn’t want on TV.”
Egypt has been battling an insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula for years. Violence intensified following the overthrow of president Muhammad Mursi by the army then headed by El-Sisi in 2013.
In February, the security forces launched a major operation aimed at wiping out the local affiliate of Daesh which has been spearheading the insurgency in the Sinai.
The same month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would do “whatever is necessary to defend ourselves” after the New York Times reported that Israeli aircraft had carried out dozens of cross-border strikes against terrorists in the Sinai.
The Egyptians are battling an estimated 1,000 Daesh-affiliated extremists and are letting Israel attack them from the air, CBS said.
Egypt and Jordan are the only two Arab countries to have signed peace treaties with Israel, but relations remain sensitive due to hostility toward the Jewish state among their populations.
CBS posted on its website an excerpt of the interview in which El-Sisi is asked how many “political prisoners” Egypt is holding.
The Egyptian president, speaking in Arabic, replies: “We don’t have any political prisoners or prisoners of opinion. We are trying to stand against extremists who impose their ideology on the people.”
He also dismissed a report by Human Rights Watch that said Egyptian authorities “have arrested or charged probably at least 60,000 people” since the 2013 military coup that ousted Mursi.
“I don’t know where they got that figure. I said there are no political prisoners in Egypt.”
El-Sisi came to power in 2014, a year after he overthrew Mursi following mass protests against the Muslim Brotherhood leader’s rule.
Human rights groups say the former defense chief has since installed a repressive and authoritarian regime.

Topics: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Israel Egypt CBS

