Australia face tough task to save final Test against India

India again dominated at the SCG and now look certain to claim their first series win on Australian soil.
SYDNEY: Australia blew a strong start with yet another top order batting collapse in Sydney Saturday, leaving themselves a mountain to climb to stay in the fourth and final Test against India.

When play was abandoned half an hour early due to rain, they were 236 for six, still 386 behind with Peter Handscomb (28) and Pat Cummins (25) fighting a rearguard action after some soft dismissals plunged the hosts into deep trouble.

Australia went to lunch at 122 for one but meekly surrendered soon afterwards, losing three wickets for 24 runs, with spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav doing the damage.

Yadav ended with three for 71 and Jadeja tow for 62.

While aggressive rookie opener Marcus Harris blazed a career-best 79, senior players Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and skipper Tim Paine all failed to deliver when needed most.

“I got a start and a few of us got a start but none of us went on to get a big score so it’s pretty simple to work out what went wrong,” said Harris.

“We’re a young group and we’re trying to work it out and think on our feet but we’re playing against the number one side in the world, so it’s not like it’s an easy thing to do.”

Despite the task ahead, Harris remained optimistic.

“Obviously 600 is a big score to chase down or get a close deficit, but I think the more time we can occupy the crease, you never know what can happen.”

India took a stranglehold on the match over the opening two days, compiling a huge 622 for seven declared on the back of centuries from irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara and livewire Rishabh Pant.

They lead 2-1 after victories in Adelaide and Melbourne and are fast closing in on a historic first-ever series win since they first toured Australia in 1947-48.

Yadav said India’s fielding and catching practice was paying off.

“I feel like we are the best side in the world now when it comes to fielding,” he said.

Skipper Virat Kohli’s declaration left Khawaja and Harris to face 10 nervous overs before stumps on Friday, when they crawled to 24 without loss.

Khawaja was dropped on nought but failed to make the most of his second life.

On a day when the Sydney Cricket Ground was a sea of pink to mark a breast cancer awareness initiative, he was dismissed for 27 after mistiming a shot off Yadav with Pujara taking an easy catch.

STUCK IN TWO FIGURES

At the other end the diminutive Harris, who has shown flashes of brilliance in his short four-Test career, quickly found a groove with some crisp shots.

He survived a close call on 24 when a diving KL Rahul narrowly missed a catch and reached his second Test 50 with a single before smacking three fours in one Yadav over.

Harris went to lunch on 77 but added just two more before chopping a Jadeja delivery onto his stumps, blowing a glorious chance to press on and make Australia’s first century of the series.

So far, none of Australia’s batsmen has reached three figures over the four Tests, with Harris’ 79 the highest anyone has scored. In contrast, India have had a field day, compiling five centuries.

Australia gambled by picking inexperienced allrounder Marnus Labuschagne to come in at number three and he settled in well, cracking seven boundaries in a stylish 38.

But he was sent packing by a blinding reflex catch from Ajinkya Rahane at mid-wicket off Mohammed Shami’s bowling.

Marsh scored a century in Sydney against England this time last year, but was out for eight, tickling an edge to Rahane at slip from a turning Jadeja ball.

The day got worse when Travis Head was caught and bowled by Yadav just before tea for 20 and as storm clouds gathered overhead Yadav clean bowled Paine for five.

It was left to Handscomb, recalled as a specialist in tackling spin, and paceman Cummins, who made a gutsy 63 in the third Melbourne Test, to try and repair the damage.

LONDON: The UAE get the 18th Asian Cup underway today when they kick-off against Bahrain in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
 The timing of the tournament, coming six months after the World Cup, could not be better. In Russia last summer Asia had five teams competing and the feeling is that Asian football — both in terms of quality and entertainment — is on the up.
Here Arab News looks at what might take place over the next month in the Emirates.

THE BIG GUNS

There are as many as five teams who head into the tournament with a reasonable expectation of ultimate glory. Japan are looking to win a record-extending fifth  title, South Korea hope the form of Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min can power them to glory, Iran are always one of the stronger sides as are Australia and Saudi Arabia (see below) are looking to build on their World Cup experience.
Of the remaining four Australia are the ones with the most questions marks hanging over them. Fate has not been kind to the Socceroos and without key men such as Tim Cahill and Mile Jedinak (both retired) and Martin Boyle, Daniel Arzani and Aaron Mooy (all injured) it is hard to see them mount a challenge beyond the last-eight.
Based on FIFA world rankings Iran, at 36, are the best team in the tournament. Bar friendlies they have only been beaten once in the past four years, troubled both Portugal and Spain in Russia last year and will fancy their chances of ending their 42-year wait for the title.


That leaves the two east Asian powerhouses. Having just missed out on a quarterfinal spot at the World Cup Japan will definitely be challenging for another title, but the Blue Samurai are without some of the more familiar names of the past and new coach Hajime Moriyasu has a new generation to call upon — a lack of experience could cost them.
South Korea should coast through their group and from there on will be a team to avoid. They shocked Germany at the World Cup, have one of the best players on the planet at the moment in Son and are unbeaten since last June.

ARAB NEWS PREDICTS: South Korea to win their first title since 1960.


SAUDI ARABIA AND THE OTHER ARAB TEAMS

Time moves fast in football. Just over six months ago the Green Falcons had been embarrassed 5-0 by Russia in the opening match of the World Cup and confidence was low. Two matches later and they had recorded their first win at the tournament, a 2-1 win over Egypt, and all was well with the world.
Juan Antonio Pizzi wanted to use that victory as a springboard to a tilt at the Asian Cup title and since then Saudi Arabia have done their best to follow their coach’s instruction.
Beaten just once since the World Cup — a 2-0 defeat to Brazil — Pizzi’s players head into the tournament confident on the back of a well-earned draw against favorites South Korea. They should escape their group — North Korea, Lebanon and Qatar — and from then on will back themselves to do some damage.


Of the other Arab nations, the UAE will be the ones most fancied to go far. The hosts, however, come into the tournament with only two wins in the past 12 months and without their talisman, the injured Omar Abdulrahman. Much will depend on the form of Ali Mabkhout and Khalfan Mubarak.
Of the outsiders Syria and the ones who could make an impact. They came close to making it to last year’s World Cup, losing in the continental playoff to Australia, and approach the tournament confident they can upset a few of the big guns. If Omar  Al-Soma finds his scoring boots, they could do just that.

ARAB NEWS PREDICTS: Saudi Arabia to make the last four, UAE to be eliminated before the last four, Syria and Iraq to make the quarterfinals.


BIGGEST SHOCK

Australia fail to make the semis. They should make it out of the group but a likely quarterfinal again Japan awaits. The defending champions will crash out early.

 

