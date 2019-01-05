Australia face tough task to save final Test against India

Asian Cup ready for big kick-off — Arab News predicts what may happen over the next month...

LONDON: The UAE get the 18th Asian Cup underway today when they kick-off against Bahrain in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The timing of the tournament, coming six months after the World Cup, could not be better. In Russia last summer Asia had five teams competing and the feeling is that Asian football — both in terms of quality and entertainment — is on the up.

Here Arab News looks at what might take place over the next month in the Emirates.



THE BIG GUNS



There are as many as five teams who head into the tournament with a reasonable expectation of ultimate glory. Japan are looking to win a record-extending fifth title, South Korea hope the form of Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min can power them to glory, Iran are always one of the stronger sides as are Australia and Saudi Arabia (see below) are looking to build on their World Cup experience.

Of the remaining four Australia are the ones with the most questions marks hanging over them. Fate has not been kind to the Socceroos and without key men such as Tim Cahill and Mile Jedinak (both retired) and Martin Boyle, Daniel Arzani and Aaron Mooy (all injured) it is hard to see them mount a challenge beyond the last-eight.

Based on FIFA world rankings Iran, at 36, are the best team in the tournament. Bar friendlies they have only been beaten once in the past four years, troubled both Portugal and Spain in Russia last year and will fancy their chances of ending their 42-year wait for the title.



That leaves the two east Asian powerhouses. Having just missed out on a quarterfinal spot at the World Cup Japan will definitely be challenging for another title, but the Blue Samurai are without some of the more familiar names of the past and new coach Hajime Moriyasu has a new generation to call upon — a lack of experience could cost them.

South Korea should coast through their group and from there on will be a team to avoid. They shocked Germany at the World Cup, have one of the best players on the planet at the moment in Son and are unbeaten since last June.



ARAB NEWS PREDICTS: South Korea to win their first title since 1960.





SAUDI ARABIA AND THE OTHER ARAB TEAMS



Time moves fast in football. Just over six months ago the Green Falcons had been embarrassed 5-0 by Russia in the opening match of the World Cup and confidence was low. Two matches later and they had recorded their first win at the tournament, a 2-1 win over Egypt, and all was well with the world.

Juan Antonio Pizzi wanted to use that victory as a springboard to a tilt at the Asian Cup title and since then Saudi Arabia have done their best to follow their coach’s instruction.

Beaten just once since the World Cup — a 2-0 defeat to Brazil — Pizzi’s players head into the tournament confident on the back of a well-earned draw against favorites South Korea. They should escape their group — North Korea, Lebanon and Qatar — and from then on will back themselves to do some damage.



Of the other Arab nations, the UAE will be the ones most fancied to go far. The hosts, however, come into the tournament with only two wins in the past 12 months and without their talisman, the injured Omar Abdulrahman. Much will depend on the form of Ali Mabkhout and Khalfan Mubarak.

Of the outsiders Syria and the ones who could make an impact. They came close to making it to last year’s World Cup, losing in the continental playoff to Australia, and approach the tournament confident they can upset a few of the big guns. If Omar Al-Soma finds his scoring boots, they could do just that.



ARAB NEWS PREDICTS: Saudi Arabia to make the last four, UAE to be eliminated before the last four, Syria and Iraq to make the quarterfinals.





BIGGEST SHOCK



Australia fail to make the semis. They should make it out of the group but a likely quarterfinal again Japan awaits. The defending champions will crash out early.