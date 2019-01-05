You are here

  • Home
  • Sweden: No Ebola virus detected in hospital patient
﻿

Sweden: No Ebola virus detected in hospital patient

Swedish health officials say a suspected Ebola case reported by a hospital has turned out to be a false alarm with tests carried out on the unidentified patient showing no signs of the deadly virus. (Sweden OUT/ AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP
0

Sweden: No Ebola virus detected in hospital patient

Updated 18 sec ago
AP
0

HELSINKI: Swedish health officials say a suspected Ebola case reported by a hospital has turned out to be a false alarm with tests carried out on the unidentified patient showing no signs of the deadly virus.
Medical authorities said late Friday that the young male patient was admitted to an isolated emergency ward at a hospital in Enkoping, northwest of Stockholm, with symptoms including blood in his vomit and stools.
Officials said the condition of the man, who had spent several weeks in Burundi, improved over the course of the day. Tests also showed the man isn’t suffering from yellow fever, dengue, Marburg virus or Rift Valley fever either.
All major Ebola outbreaks have been in Africa, though isolated cases have been reported outside the continent.

Topics: Sweden Ebola Enkoping

Related

0
World
Swedish hospital isolates patient amid Ebola suspicion
0
World
Third of DR Congo Ebola cases are children: UN

Two alleged Rohingya drug dealers found dead in Bangladesh

Updated 05 January 2019
AFP
0

Two alleged Rohingya drug dealers found dead in Bangladesh

  • The police said they were investigating the deaths
  • It is suspected that they were killed in a gang fight over sharing profits
Updated 05 January 2019
AFP
0

DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Saturday found the bullet-ridden bodies of two alleged Rohingya drug dealers in a southeastern coastal town notorious for its connection with the Myanmar meth trade.
Teknaf town police chief Prodip Kumar Das said the bodies were found lying next to a highway beside the sea and some 10,000 meth pills were recovered from their possession.
“Both of these refugees were... notorious drug dealers in the region. We’re suspecting they were killed in a gang fight over sharing profits,” he said.
The police said they were investigating the deaths but did not provide further information on the two men.
Over 720,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state since August 2017 and joined some 300,000 refugees already living in squalid camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district.
Bangladeshi authorities say local kingpins use the refugees — trapped in poverty and unlikely to return home any time soon — to transport “yaba” pills which are made in Myanmar meth labs.
Yaba is a methamphetamine-based, caffeine-cut stimulant that translates as “crazy medicine.”
The coastal town on the Naf river that divides the two neighbors is a key entry point through which yaba enters the South Asian nation’s multi-million dollar drug market.
In May Bangladesh launched a violent anti-drug crackdown which saw the deaths of at least 250 drug dealers, including 26 in Teknaf in the last three months.
Experts have compared the campaign with the Filipino anti-drug war of Rodrigo Duterte, in which police say they have killed nearly 5,000 alleged users and pushers — although rights groups say the toll is at least triple that.

Topics: Rohingya Myanmar

Related

0
World
Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya camps during election
Special 0
World
Rohingya refugees exhibit craftsmanship in Bangladesh

Latest updates

Sweden: No Ebola virus detected in hospital patient
0
Australia face tough task to save final Test against India
0
Sudanese journalist earlier detained for backing protests freed
0
Iran approves anti-money laundering bill
0
Independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church formalized in Istanbul
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.