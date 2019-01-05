You are here

  • Home
  • Moscow demands answers after FBI arrests Russian
﻿

Moscow demands answers after FBI arrests Russian

Whelan, a security official at a US auto parts company and former US Marine, was arrested on December 28 “while carrying out an act of espionage,” the FSB security service announced. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
0

Moscow demands answers after FBI arrests Russian

  • FBI agents arrested Dmitry Makarenko on December 29 on Saipan, a US island in the western Pacific and he had since been taken to Florida
  • A top Russian diplomat on Saturday said the case of Paul Whelan, the US national detained in Moscow, was very serious
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
0

MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday it wanted an explanation from Washington over the arrest of one of its nationals, as Moscow continued to hold a US citizen for alleged espionage.
FBI agents arrested Dmitry Makarenko on December 29 on Saipan, a US island in the western Pacific and he had since been taken to Florida, a Russian foreign ministry statement said.
It did not detail the accusations against him but said the US authorities had failed to inform them of his arrest and they had only found out from his family.
Meanwhile, a top Russian diplomat on Saturday said the case of Paul Whelan, the US national detained in Moscow, was very serious.
Whelan, a security official at a US auto parts company and former US Marine, was arrested on December 28 “while carrying out an act of espionage,” the FSB security service announced.
“The situation around Mr.Whelan is very serious,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti news agency.
“He came to Russia, as we understand, to take measures to carry out intelligence activities in violation of Russian law,” he said, indicating that Whelan had not yet been formally charged.
But Whelan’s lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told RIA Novosti on Thursday that his client had been charged — with espionage.
Whelan’s family said he was visiting Moscow for a friend’s wedding and US security experts have raised doubts that he was a spy, given a reportedly chequered history in the US military.
Some observers believe his arrest was in retaliation for last year’s arrest in the US of a Russian woman called Maria Butina.
Butina was indicted and pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of the Russian government — a legal charge sometimes used against foreign intelligence agents.
Analysts have speculated that Moscow might be hoping to swap Whelan for Butina or another Russian held by the United States.
Ryabkov said that given the fact that Whelan has not yet been charged, it was too early to talk about his possible release in a spy swap.
Although Whelan entered Russia on his US passport, he also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship.
Ryabkov said the question of which country’s diplomats would have access to Whelan would be decided on a case-by-case basis, based on conventions on consular relations.

Topics: Russia FBI US Paul Whelan

Related

0
World
Jailed American spent years collecting Russian contacts
0
Middle-East
Syrian Kurdish leaders seek Russian-mediated deal

France’s ‘yellow vest’ protesters back on the streets

Updated 05 January 2019
AFP
0

France’s ‘yellow vest’ protesters back on the streets

  • This is the eighth Saturday of protests called by the grass-roots movement
  • The numbers turning out have fallen steadily since the start of the demonstrations in November
Updated 05 January 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: France’s “yellow vest” protesters were back on the streets again Saturday as a government spokesman denounced those still protesting as hard-liners who wanted only to bring down the government.
Several hundred protesters gathered on the Champs Elysees in central Paris, where around 15 police wagons were also deployed, an AFP journalist said. Marches were underway in several other cities across France.
On Friday, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux denounced those still protesting as “agitators who want insurrection and, basically, to overthrow the government.”
This is the eighth Saturday of protests called by the grass-roots movement. The numbers turning out have fallen steadily since the start of the demonstrations in November.
But the arrest on Wednesday of Eric Drouet, one the movement’s spokesman, sparked anger among his supporters. Paris police picked up Drouet, who already faces trial for carrying a weapon at a previous demonstration, and detained him for around 10 hours.
In Paris, organizers called for a march from the City Hall to the National Assembly (parliament) building, and a rally on the Champs Elysees, the scene of violent clashes at previous demonstrations.
The latest opinion poll, published on Thursday by Odoxa Dentsu, indicated 55 percent public support for the “yellow vest” protests.
The government has deployed police around France to deal with the protests, backed up by specialist response units, sources told AFP.
The “yellow vest” demonstrations — named after the high-visibility jackets worn by the protesters — began in rural France in November over increased fuel taxes.
It ballooned into a wider revolt against President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-market policies and governing style.
Macron initially refused to make any concessions, but in mid-December, after weeks of violence, he scrapped the planned fuel tax rises and promised extra cash for minimum wage earners and tax cuts for pensioners.
The protests have caused the biggest political crisis of his 20-month presidency.

Topics: France yellow vests Protests

Related

0
World
Leader of France’s ‘yellow vests’ arrested
0
World
France’s ‘yellow vests’ block borders ahead of Christmas

Latest updates

Moscow demands answers after FBI arrests Russian
0
UN envoy arrives in Yemen to push Hodeidah truce
0
India declares tycoon Mallya fugitive economic offender
0
France’s ‘yellow vest’ protesters back on the streets
0
Sweden: No Ebola virus detected in hospital patient
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.