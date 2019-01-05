You are here

KAUST secures  dean from University of Oxford

Dr. Donal Bradley
Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
KAUST secures  dean from University of Oxford

Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has announced the appointment of Dr. Donal Bradley as its new vice president for research. He joins KAUST in April, coming from the University of Oxford where he serves as the dean for science and engineering.

“Dr. Bradley comes to us with extensive experience in research administration at a number of world-class institutions. I am confident that he will provide strong guidance and mentorship to our research community, and be a staunch advocate for R&D efforts campus wide,” said Dr. Tony Chan, president of KAUST.

Dr. Bradley is a distinguished scientist with a stellar research record. Among his many honors and awards, he was elected as a fellow of the Royal Society in 2004, fellow of the Institute of Physics in 2005 and fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology in 2013. He is also a Clarivate Analytics Highly Cited Researcher for cross-field publications, placing him among the most cited interdisciplinary authors globally over the past decade. He has a Google Scholar h-index of 125 having published over 630 publications with more than 80,000 citations.

In his current role as the dean for science and engineering at the University of Oxford, Dr. Bradley oversees all the science and engineering departments (mathematics, statistics, computer science, engineering science, physics, chemistry, materials, earth sciences, plant sciences and zoology). He has responsibility for over 2,400 staff and 5,500 students and is also a professor of engineering science and physics.

Prior to that, Dr. Bradley spent 15 years of his career at Imperial College London, where he held a number of positions including VP for research and founding director of the Center for Plastic Electronics.

In addition to his exceptional academic record, Dr. Bradley also has considerable experience developing technology, with more than 25 patent families to his name. For example, he is a co-inventor of conjugated polymer electroluminescence and co-founder of Cambridge Display Technology Ltd.

Dr. Bradley succeeds Dr. Jean Fréchet, who served as KAUST’s senior vice president for research, innovation and economic development from May 2010 to the end of 2018.

“Dr. Bradley’s leadership and expertise will help to further KAUST’s research mission to leverage the interconnectedness of science and engineering and develop interdisciplinary approaches to fundamental and goal-oriented problems,” the university said in a statement.

UNHCR offers a glimpse of refugee life to Janadriyah visitors

The experiential zone has been designed for visitors to understand and empathize with the plight of displaced persons through a 360-degree photo and video experience.
Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
UNHCR offers a glimpse of refugee life to Janadriyah visitors

Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, is offering visitors a chance to step into refugees’ shoes and learn about their journey by creating an experiential zone using virtual reality (VR) technology headsets and a stimulation at its stand at the 33rd Janadriyah Festival. 

The experiential zone has been designed for visitors to understand and empathize with the plight of displaced persons through a 360-degree photo and video experience and activation, taking them through the journey of a refugee — from fleeing their home to registering for support and protection in a foreign land.

“This is the first-ever experiential zone we have set up in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for residents to understand the refugee crisis witnessed around the world today and which disproportionately affects Muslims and people in the Arab world,” said Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR regional representative to the GCC countries. 

“The VR experience, along with the immersive stimulation activation showcases various situations that refugees undergo each day. With this activation we aim to raise further awareness about the plight of refugees and strengthen moral and financial support to their cause throughout the Kingdom and the region.”

This is the third year in a row that UNHCR is taking part in the festival with the purpose of familiarizing the community with its work whilst showcasing its longstanding partnership with the Kingdom in providing aid and relief to refugees and displaced persons.

Saudi Arabia is one of UNHCR’s largest donors in the Middle East and North Africa. Over the past decade, the Kingdom has contributed more than SR1 billion ($266 million) to humanitarian causes, while, in 2018 alone, the Kingdom’s contributions exceeded SR216 million. 

The funds have provided assistance to hundreds of thousands of refugees around the world, including emergency support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, support extended to Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan and IDPs inside Syria as well as supplying core relief items for internally displaced people in Yemen. Also, since the introduction of UNHCR’s Zakat program, 744 generous individual Saudi citizens have allocated more than $635,000 of their zakat contributions to UNHCR, helping more than 3,700 refugee families.

Khalifa added: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is and continues to be a highly valued partner for the UNHCR. We are grateful for all the support provided by the Saudi government and its different agencies, as well as to Saudi non-governmental institutions, private sector entities, and humanitarian actors who have supported UNHCR’s programs with more than $270 million over the past 10 years alone.” 

The Janadriyah Festival in Riyadh is an annual three-week cultural heritage festival organized by the Saudi National Guard since 1985. The 33rd edition of the festival which commenced on Dec. 20, 2018 features varied events and activities.

