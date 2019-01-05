You are here

Eram, Bill Gates work together for sanitation solutions

Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, chairman of Eram Scientific Solutions, and Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, along with other participants at the Reinvented Toilet Expo in Beijing recently.
Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
Eram, Bill Gates work together for sanitation solutions

Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
Chairman and Managing Director of Eram Scientific Solutions Dr. Siddeek Ahmed met with Microsoft Corp. co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates at the Reinvented Toilet Expo held recently in Beijing. Ahmed attended a round table discussion with Gates at the water, sanitation and hygiene expo on Nov. 6-8, 2018. He highlighted the integrated efforts of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Eram Scientific as well as other commercial partners in reaching out to the world’s needy with proven and sustainable sanitation technologies such as the eToilet.

Gates emphasized the need for expediting the reach of advanced sanitation technologies to the last mile for improving the lives of people across the world.

The billionaire philanthropist, whose Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation spent $200 million over seven years funding sanitation research, showcased some 20 novel toilet and sludge-processing designs that eliminate harmful pathogens and convert bodily waste into clean water and fertilizer.  

“The technologies you’ll see here are the most significant advances in sanitation in nearly 200 years,” Gates said. 

A beaker of human excreta, Gates said, contained as many as 200 trillion rotavirus cells, 20 billion shigella bacteria, and 100,000 parasitic worm eggs. 

He explained that new approaches for sterilizing human waste may help end almost 500,000 infant deaths and save $233 billion annually in costs linked to diarrhea, cholera and other diseases caused by poor water, sanitation and hygiene.

Eram Scientific has been at the forefront of developing and commercializing sanitation technologies such as eToilets. “Having installed over 3,500 eToilets across India, Kuwait, Nepal and the MENA region, Eram’s pioneering mission of providing end-to-end sanitation solutions using IoT-enabled technology has urged them to globally connect and partner with several universities and corporate giants,” Eram said .

Eram Scientific, subsidiary of the Saudi-based Eram Group, has partnered with over 15 smart cities in India for providing sustainable sanitation infrastructure. It has won over 45 national and international awards including the “Safaigiri Toilet Titan” award from the prime minister of India.

UNHCR offers a glimpse of refugee life to Janadriyah visitors

The experiential zone has been designed for visitors to understand and empathize with the plight of displaced persons through a 360-degree photo and video experience.
Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
UNHCR offers a glimpse of refugee life to Janadriyah visitors

Updated 05 January 2019
Arab News
UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, is offering visitors a chance to step into refugees’ shoes and learn about their journey by creating an experiential zone using virtual reality (VR) technology headsets and a stimulation at its stand at the 33rd Janadriyah Festival. 

The experiential zone has been designed for visitors to understand and empathize with the plight of displaced persons through a 360-degree photo and video experience and activation, taking them through the journey of a refugee — from fleeing their home to registering for support and protection in a foreign land.

“This is the first-ever experiential zone we have set up in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for residents to understand the refugee crisis witnessed around the world today and which disproportionately affects Muslims and people in the Arab world,” said Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR regional representative to the GCC countries. 

“The VR experience, along with the immersive stimulation activation showcases various situations that refugees undergo each day. With this activation we aim to raise further awareness about the plight of refugees and strengthen moral and financial support to their cause throughout the Kingdom and the region.”

This is the third year in a row that UNHCR is taking part in the festival with the purpose of familiarizing the community with its work whilst showcasing its longstanding partnership with the Kingdom in providing aid and relief to refugees and displaced persons.

Saudi Arabia is one of UNHCR’s largest donors in the Middle East and North Africa. Over the past decade, the Kingdom has contributed more than SR1 billion ($266 million) to humanitarian causes, while, in 2018 alone, the Kingdom’s contributions exceeded SR216 million. 

The funds have provided assistance to hundreds of thousands of refugees around the world, including emergency support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, support extended to Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan and IDPs inside Syria as well as supplying core relief items for internally displaced people in Yemen. Also, since the introduction of UNHCR’s Zakat program, 744 generous individual Saudi citizens have allocated more than $635,000 of their zakat contributions to UNHCR, helping more than 3,700 refugee families.

Khalifa added: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is and continues to be a highly valued partner for the UNHCR. We are grateful for all the support provided by the Saudi government and its different agencies, as well as to Saudi non-governmental institutions, private sector entities, and humanitarian actors who have supported UNHCR’s programs with more than $270 million over the past 10 years alone.” 

The Janadriyah Festival in Riyadh is an annual three-week cultural heritage festival organized by the Saudi National Guard since 1985. The 33rd edition of the festival which commenced on Dec. 20, 2018 features varied events and activities.

