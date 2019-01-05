Eram, Bill Gates work together for sanitation solutions

Chairman and Managing Director of Eram Scientific Solutions Dr. Siddeek Ahmed met with Microsoft Corp. co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates at the Reinvented Toilet Expo held recently in Beijing. Ahmed attended a round table discussion with Gates at the water, sanitation and hygiene expo on Nov. 6-8, 2018. He highlighted the integrated efforts of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Eram Scientific as well as other commercial partners in reaching out to the world’s needy with proven and sustainable sanitation technologies such as the eToilet.

Gates emphasized the need for expediting the reach of advanced sanitation technologies to the last mile for improving the lives of people across the world.

The billionaire philanthropist, whose Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation spent $200 million over seven years funding sanitation research, showcased some 20 novel toilet and sludge-processing designs that eliminate harmful pathogens and convert bodily waste into clean water and fertilizer.

“The technologies you’ll see here are the most significant advances in sanitation in nearly 200 years,” Gates said.

A beaker of human excreta, Gates said, contained as many as 200 trillion rotavirus cells, 20 billion shigella bacteria, and 100,000 parasitic worm eggs.

He explained that new approaches for sterilizing human waste may help end almost 500,000 infant deaths and save $233 billion annually in costs linked to diarrhea, cholera and other diseases caused by poor water, sanitation and hygiene.

Eram Scientific has been at the forefront of developing and commercializing sanitation technologies such as eToilets. “Having installed over 3,500 eToilets across India, Kuwait, Nepal and the MENA region, Eram’s pioneering mission of providing end-to-end sanitation solutions using IoT-enabled technology has urged them to globally connect and partner with several universities and corporate giants,” Eram said .

Eram Scientific, subsidiary of the Saudi-based Eram Group, has partnered with over 15 smart cities in India for providing sustainable sanitation infrastructure. It has won over 45 national and international awards including the “Safaigiri Toilet Titan” award from the prime minister of India.