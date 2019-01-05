Saudi teenage climber conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

You are here

Abdullah Al-Tuaimi completed the climb in eight days.
JEDDAH: A 14-year-old student has become the youngest Saudi to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in northeast Tanzania, the world’s fourth-highest peak.
Abdullah Al-Tuaimi completed the 5,895-meter climb in eight days, starting on Dec. 26 and walking for six hours a day.
Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, consists of three volcanic cones: Kibo, Mawenzi and Shira.
Al-Tuaimi’s climb was organized with the support of Riyadh Schools, and led by Saud Al-Eidi, who also supervised the student’s training.
Last year, a 36-year-old Saudi-based Green Leaves Playgroup principal went on an extreme adventure by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. It was the first on her seven summits list.
Khulood Al-Fadhli said it’s not about the peak, it’s about the journey itself. “I was really amazed when I read the things that happen within the journey.”
She explained that the effects of high altitudes could strike at any moment during the climb and can be life-threatening in certain cases. “It’s not about being mentally or physically fit. There’s a chance of getting altitude sickness.”

Nearly 2.3m residence, labor violators arrested across KSA

Immediate penalties were imposed against 369,648 offenders. (SPA)
Updated 42 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
0

Nearly 2.3m residence, labor violators arrested across KSA

  • The total number of violators being subjected to procedures is 13,401, including 11,349 men and 2,052 women
Updated 42 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: More than 2 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.
Since the campaign began in November 2017 the total number of offenders was 2,376,215, which included 1,846,252 for violating residency regulations, 364,636 for labor violations and 165,327 for border violations.
The report said that 39,088 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 51 percent of whom were Yemeni citizens, 46 percent were Ethiopians and 3 percent were of other nationalities.
1,802 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries and 3,253 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators. 962 Saudi citizens were arrested for harboring the violators against local laws, of which 29 are being detained, pending the completion of procedures.
The total number of violators being subjected to procedures is 13,401, including 11,349 men and 2,052 women.
Immediate penalties were imposed against 369,648 offenders; 334,136 were transferred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents; 412,169 were transferred to complete their travel reservations; and 609,632 were deported.

