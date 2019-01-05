Saudi teenage climber conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

JEDDAH: A 14-year-old student has become the youngest Saudi to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in northeast Tanzania, the world’s fourth-highest peak.
Abdullah Al-Tuaimi completed the 5,895-meter climb in eight days, starting on Dec. 26 and walking for six hours a day.
Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, consists of three volcanic cones: Kibo, Mawenzi and Shira.
Al-Tuaimi’s climb was organized with the support of Riyadh Schools, and led by Saud Al-Eidi, who also supervised the student’s training.
Last year, a 36-year-old Saudi-based Green Leaves Playgroup principal went on an extreme adventure by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. It was the first on her seven summits list.
Khulood Al-Fadhli said it’s not about the peak, it’s about the journey itself. “I was really amazed when I read the things that happen within the journey.”
She explained that the effects of high altitudes could strike at any moment during the climb and can be life-threatening in certain cases. “It’s not about being mentally or physically fit. There’s a chance of getting altitude sickness.”
