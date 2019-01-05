Saudi teenage climber conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

Nearly 2.3m residence, labor violators arrested across KSA

JEDDAH: More than 2 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.

Since the campaign began in November 2017 the total number of offenders was 2,376,215, which included 1,846,252 for violating residency regulations, 364,636 for labor violations and 165,327 for border violations.

The report said that 39,088 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 51 percent of whom were Yemeni citizens, 46 percent were Ethiopians and 3 percent were of other nationalities.

1,802 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries and 3,253 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators. 962 Saudi citizens were arrested for harboring the violators against local laws, of which 29 are being detained, pending the completion of procedures.

The total number of violators being subjected to procedures is 13,401, including 11,349 men and 2,052 women.

Immediate penalties were imposed against 369,648 offenders; 334,136 were transferred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents; 412,169 were transferred to complete their travel reservations; and 609,632 were deported.