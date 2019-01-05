You are here

  • Home
  • Nearly 2.3m residence, labor violators arrested across KSA
﻿

Nearly 2.3m residence, labor violators arrested across KSA

Immediate penalties were imposed against 369,648 offenders. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Nearly 2.3m residence, labor violators arrested across KSA

  • The total number of violators being subjected to procedures is 13,401, including 11,349 men and 2,052 women
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: More than 2 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.
Since the campaign began in November 2017 the total number of offenders was 2,376,215, which included 1,846,252 for violating residency regulations, 364,636 for labor violations and 165,327 for border violations.
The report said that 39,088 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 51 percent of whom were Yemeni citizens, 46 percent were Ethiopians and 3 percent were of other nationalities.
1,802 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries and 3,253 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators. 962 Saudi citizens were arrested for harboring the violators against local laws, of which 29 are being detained, pending the completion of procedures.
The total number of violators being subjected to procedures is 13,401, including 11,349 men and 2,052 women.
Immediate penalties were imposed against 369,648 offenders; 334,136 were transferred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents; 412,169 were transferred to complete their travel reservations; and 609,632 were deported.

Topics: saudi police raid Saudi jawazat Saudi expats

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
119,850 people rounded up for violating Saudi labor, residency regulations
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Labor Ministry calls on employers to issue prepaid salary cards to domestic workers

More than 2.5m Umrah visas issued so far

Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

More than 2.5m Umrah visas issued so far

  • The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, and provide them with excellent services
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
0
JEDDAH: The number of Umrah visas issued this year has reached 2,555,201, of which 2,183,031 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, according to data provided by the Hajj and Umrah Ministry.
There are 408,611 pilgrims still in the Kingdom, with 286,568 in Makkah and 122,043 in Madinah.
Most pilgrims — 1,991,448 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 184,580 entered by land and 7,003 arrived by sea.
The largest number of pilgrims are from Pakistan (600,015) followed by Indonesia (394,027), India (281,589), Malaysia (130,793), Yemen (113,247), Egypt (63,217), Turkey (60,086), the UAE (56,412) and Bangladesh (52,848).
The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, and provide them with excellent services.
Last year, the ministry launched a weekly indicator whereby authorities can track the number of pilgrims coming into the Kingdom, and in turn enrich their experiences by providing high-quality services.

Latest updates

Nearly 2.3m residence, labor violators arrested across KSA
0
More than 2.5m Umrah visas issued so far
0
KSA’s Al-Awamiyah gets dramatic facelift
0
Record number of Muslims in British Queen’s New Year Honors list
0
Saudi teenage climber conquers Mount Kilimanjaro
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.