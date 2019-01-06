You are here

Britain warns on travel to southern India after temple unrest

Police stand inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district in the southern state of Kerala, India, October 17, 2018. (REUTERS)
AFP
Britain warns on travel to southern India after temple unrest

  • Hindu groups believe that women of menstruating age should not enter the temple because they are “impure” and the temple deity, Ayyappa, was celibate
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: Britain on Saturday warned tourists visiting the southern Indian state of Kerala after sporadic violence in recent days over the admission of women to one of Hinduism’s holiest temples.
In updated travel advice, London advised UK nationals in Kerala, popular with tourists particularly at this time of year, to “monitor media reports closely, remain vigilant and avoid large public gatherings.”
The Sabarimala temple has been at the center of a prolonged showdown between traditionalists and authorities since September, when India’s top court overturned a ban on women of menstruating age — deemed as those aged 10 to 50 — setting foot inside.
After several weeks of hard-liners preventing women from accessing the hilltop temple, at times violently, earlier this week two women managed to sneak inside before dawn and become the first to worship there since the landmark ruling.
A third woman from Sri Lanka said she entered the temple on Thursday night but this was disputed by the temple authorities, who performed a “purification” ritual after the two other women made their way into the shrine.
The entry of the women has sparked days of clashes across Kerala involving enraged Hindu devotees, riot police using tear gas and water cannon, and activists from Kerala’s leftist state government — which supports the entry of women.
One man died and almost 300 people have been injured including more than 100 police officers and some 10 journalists, police say. More than 3,000 protesters have either been arrested or taken into preventive custody.
Police said Saturday that unidentified attackers hurled a homemade bomb at the home of a politician from the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and set ablaze the office the hard-line Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) group.
Both are opposed to the court’s order to allow women inside the temple.
No injuries were reported in the blast or the fire, police said.
The fresh attacks came hours after unknown attackers bombed the house of a politician linked to the state’s ruling Communist Party, which has vowed to implement the court order.

Kerala has a history of political violence between Hindu and the left-leaning parties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Hindu nationalist BJP has joined calls by his party and the RSS for a statewide shutdown to protest the women’s entrance.
Modi’s party accuses the state government of backing “anti-religious” groups to violate Hindu traditions.
Hindu groups believe that women of menstruating age should not enter the temple because they are “impure” and the temple deity, Ayyappa, was celibate.
The Communist Party has accused the BJP and RSS of inciting violence in the state.
Women are barred from a handful of Hindu temples in India, including Sabarimala, where it was considered a taboo for centuries before the ban was given legal force by Kerala High Court in 1991.
But the Supreme Court in a landmark judgment in September overturned the Kerala court’s ruling after six women lawyers petitioned it in 2006, challenging a ban they said violated their fundamental rights.

Topics: Sabarimala hill temple Kerala India

6 schoolchildren, bus driver die in road accident in India

Remains of a wrecked school bus are pictured after falling into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on January 5, 2019. (AFP)
AP
6 schoolchildren, bus driver die in road accident in India

  • Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles overcrowded with passengers
NEW DELHI: Six schoolchildren and their bus driver were killed as the vehicle rolled down a gorge on a hilly road in northern India, police said.
Another 12 children were hospitalized with injuries after the school bus skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh state on Saturday, said police officer Rohit Malpani.
Malpani said three students aged 5 to 14 and the driver died on the spot. Three students died later in a hospital.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles overcrowded with passengers.
In September, 55 people were killed when a bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of south India plunged off a road.

Topics: Himachal Pradesh India

