You are here

  • Home
  • Rain clears smog in Indian capital yet air quality ‘very poor’
﻿

Rain clears smog in Indian capital yet air quality ‘very poor’

The federal government air quality index rated Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ on Sunday and had a similar forecast for Monday. (AFP)
Updated 06 January 2019
Reuters
0

Rain clears smog in Indian capital yet air quality ‘very poor’

  • Pollution is still five times more than a US government recommended level
  • There is little sign Delhi’s 20 million residents are taking steps to protect themselves
Updated 06 January 2019
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: A rainy spell early on Sunday brought better air to residents of New Delhi, giving them a brief respite from thick grey smog that has shrouded the Indian capital for the last two months, although air quality continued to be “very poor.”
A measure of tiny, hazardous breathable particles known as PM 2.5 reached an average of 182 by 12pm, the Central Pollution Control Board said, its lowest since Nov. 4.
But pollution was still five times more than a US government recommended level of 35 to stand at “unhealthy” levels, according to the US embassy.
“Change in weather conditions by rain or higher wind speed helps dissipate peak pollution, but we continue to need strong emergency actions such as shutting power plants,” said Anumita Roychowdhury of the Center for Science and Environment think-tank.
The federal government air quality index rated Delhi’s air quality “very poor” on Sunday and had a similar forecast for Monday, urging people with respiratory and cardiac problems to avoid polluted areas and limit outdoor movement.
A sharp drop in temperatures and wind speed over the last two weeks, combined with vehicle and industrial emissions, dust from building sites and smoke from garbage burning has stoked pollution over much of north India.
Levels of PM 2.5, or particles smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter, hit their highest last year at 450 on Dec. 23.
Despite the pollution, there is little sign Delhi’s 20 million residents are taking steps to protect themselves. Activists say the apparent lack of concern gives politicians the cover they need for not tackling the issue adequately.

Topics: Pollution Delhi India

Related

0
World
Indian firefighters battle air pollution in New Delhi
0
World
Delhi residents spend Christmas indoors as smog emergency reaches fourth day

Malaysia’s King Muhammad V abdicates

Updated 55 min 26 sec ago
AFP
0

Malaysia’s King Muhammad V abdicates

  • Sultan Muhammad V’s decision marks the first time a king has abdicated since Malaysia gained independence from Britain in 1957
  • There are rumors he married a Russian former beauty queen
Updated 55 min 26 sec ago
AFP
0

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s king has abdicated, royal officials said Sunday, ending weeks of speculation about his future after he took a leave of absence and amid rumors he married a Russian former beauty queen.
Sultan Muhammad V’s decision marks the first time a king has abdicated in the Muslim-majority country since it gained independence from Britain in 1957.
“The National Palace informs that his majesty has resigned as the 15th king effective January 6,” said a statement from the palace.
It did not give any reason for the 49-year-old royal’s move.
But there had been a question mark over the reign of the king, who ascended to the throne in December 2016, since he took a leave of absence for medical treatment in November.
Reports then circulated online that he had married a former Miss Moscow in Russia — although royal officials in Malaysia have so far not commented on the rumors.
Speculation intensified about his future this week when the country’s Islamic royals reportedly held a special meeting.
Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with a unique arrangement where the throne changes hands every five years between rulers of the nine Malaysian states headed by centuries-old Islamic royalty.

Topics: Malaysia Sultan Muhammad V royalty

Related

Special 0
World
Anwar to be pardoned in post-election Malaysia
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman’s visit to add new dimension to Malaysia ties

Latest updates

Syrian opposition chief negotiator: We view Saudi Arabia as a great support for the Syrian people
0
Malaysia’s King Muhammad V abdicates
0
Philippine court orders arrest of Japanese casino mogul Okada
0
Faf du Plessis claims Tests are best format after South Africa secure series win over Pakistan
0
Saudi Arabia goes full steam with Saudisation of sales jobs
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.