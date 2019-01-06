Couple reunited with engagement ring dropped in sewer

You are here

﻿

Police in New York City say they helped a couple ring in the new year by reuniting them with their missing engagement ring.
NBC New York reports the diamond ring was dropped down a sewer grate Thursday near Times Square.
Officers noticed the ring in a grate on Eighth Avenue and 48th Street and recovered it with the help of the FDNY and a police emergency services unit.
The NYPD says in a tweet the couple was reunited with their ring Friday.
While it was the first engagement ring recovered in 2019, the NYPD found another engagement ring last month that was given back to the couple on “The Ellen Show.”

China kicks off month-long winter festival in northern city of Harbin

A woman falls on the ice on Songhua River that displays 2019 snowmen as a part of annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China January 4, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 January 2019
Reuters
0

China kicks off month-long winter festival in northern city of Harbin

  • The festival, which began on Saturday, has drawn millions of visitors from around the world every year since its inception in the early 1980s
  • The festival attracts hordes of domestic tourists
Updated 06 January 2019
Reuters
0

HARBIN, China: Swimming enthusiast Yu Hongtao, 50, trained for months in the freezing water of the Songhua river to compete in a winter ice swimming tournament held annually in China’s northern city of Harbin, known for its bitterly cold weather.
“You have to start swimming from autumn so that the body can conquer the sudden icy impact on one’s cardio-vascular system,” said Yu, a Harbin resident. “The feeling of diving into the water is very cool.”
More than 300 men and women, wearing just ordinary trunks and swimsuits, on Saturday braved the bitter cold waters in the ice swimming meet, part of Harbin’s annual winter festival, among the biggest in the northern hemisphere.
Temperatures can plunge as low as 35 degrees Celsius below zero (minus 31 F) in the city in China’s Heilongjiang province.
The festival, which began on Saturday, has drawn millions of visitors from around the world every year since its inception in the early 1980s.
Highlights include sled rides on the Songhua river, mass weddings, and towering sculptures of ice and snow carved by thousands of artists and workers.
Visitors marvel at the mini ice replicas of the Colosseum and of the Milan Cathedral, particularly in the long evenings when soft, colored lights illuminate the sculptures.
The festival also attracts hordes of domestic tourists.
“The ice castles and sculptures made by workers are very impressive,” said Lin Renlong, who was visiting with his girlfriend.
“It’s like Disneyland, Disneyland in winter,” said the 22-year-old from the northern province of Hebei.

