Oman launches new job center service for locals as expat visa ban continues

There has been an expat visa ban in place in Oman since January, 2018 to help tackle the country's unemployment. (File/Shutterstock)
  • The Job Center will help identify Omanis suited to job openings in the country
  • The service is the latest in the push to reduce unemployment in Oman's local population
DUBAI: The ongoing push to help Omanis into work continues with the introduction of a job center service that will provide information on vacancies and help identify possible candidates, national daily Times of Oman reported.

Oman’s National Center for Employment has been created to help the ongoing efforts to identify Omanis for positions that might have previously been filled by expats, the report added, adding that the service was set to open in February.

“The new center will act as a one-stop center for jobseekers, to unify employment efforts and effectively coordinate the supply and demand of job opportunities in the Sultanate,” Mohammed Al-Busaidi, Chairman of the Youth and Human Resources Development Committee at the Shura Council, told Times of Oman.
“The center will direct jobseekers towards employment opportunities in the private and public sectors.”

And the center, which is open to both the private and public sectors, will not just help people into employment, Al-Busaidi explained.

“The center will also follow up with people who have been employed and those who are yet to be employed due to their degrees, in which case, the center will provide training for those jobseekers or ensure their re-specialization.”

Under the new system companies that fail to employ Omanis identified as suitable for a position, and recruit expats instead, will not be granted the appropriate documents.

The center is the latest in the ongoing efforts to employ Omanis which started in January, 2018, with a six-month visa ban for expats in certain areas of work.

The ban was extended to other areas of work later in the year and again at the end of the year.

Since the ban was introduced there has been a 3.4 percent reduction in the expat labor force between October 2017 and 2018.

The biggest decline in unemployment was for Omani citizens aged 25 to 29 where there was a drop of 13.6 percent over the last month, according to the National Center for Statistics and Information.

Meanwhile the unemployment rate for Omanis aged 30 to 34 dropped by 11 percent, and by 7.1 per cent for those from 35 to 39-years-old.

In contrast the number of expats working in Oman dropped by 3.4 percent from 1,795,689 in December 2017 to 1,739,473 now – with the biggest drop in the construction sector, which saw a 13.69 percent reduction from nearly 651,000 in December 2016 to just under 572,600 in October 2018.

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn to ‘vigorously’ defend himself in Japanese court

Updated 06 January 2019
AFP
0

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn to ‘vigorously’ defend himself in Japanese court

  • The auto tycoon who has been held since his shock arrest in November on allegations of financial misconduct
  • The growing case against the auto tycoon represents a stunning reversal of fortune for a man once revered in Japan and beyond
Updated 06 January 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will “vigorously” defend himself in a Japanese court this week after refusing to sign a confession in return for being released from custody, his son has told a French Sunday newspaper.
The auto tycoon who has been held since his shock arrest in November on allegations of financial misconduct is due to appear in a Japanese court on Tuesday to hear the reasons for his detention.
He will give his version of events for the first time, his son Anthony told the French weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD).
The father-of-four has gone from heading a powerful international auto alliance to languishing in a Tokyo detention center, where his stay has been repeatedly extended.
Anthony told the JDD that his father would be released if he signed a confession.
He can “tell the prosecutor that he is contesting the charges or instead he could confess and be released. For seven weeks his decision has been quite clear,” he said.
“The paradox is that the confession he has been asked to sign is written only in Japanese,” adding that his father does not understand it.
He added that the defense do not yet have a complete file on the case.
Authorities are pursuing three separate lines of enquiry against the 64-year-old Franco-Lebanese-Brazilian executive, involving alleged financial wrongdoing during his tenure as Nissan chief.
They suspect he conspired with his right-hand man, US executive Greg Kelly, to hide away around half of his income (some five billion yen or $44 million) over five fiscal years from 2010.
They also allege he under-reported his salary to the tune of four billion yen over the next three fiscal years — apparently to avoid criticism that his pay was too high.
The growing case against the auto tycoon represents a stunning reversal of fortune for a man once revered in Japan and beyond for his ability to turn around automakers, including Nissan.
“He is ready to defend himself vigorously and is very focused on the goal of responding to the accusations against him. He is particularly calm,” said Anthony, who has not spoken directly with his father.
“For the first time he will be able to explain all the charges against him and give his version and I think everyone will be quite surprised to hear his version of the story.”
Ghosn will appear handcuffed in prison clothes and will have 10 minutes to speak, his son said.
He has lost ten kilos since his detention began due to a prison diet of three bowls of rice a day, and spends his time reading books.
“He takes all this as a challenge,” Anthony added.
Prosecutors have pressed formal charges over the first allegation — that Ghosn under-reported his salary between 2010-2015 — but not yet over the other accusations.

