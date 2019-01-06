You are here

Canadian tourist held in Syria: official

Canadian media say there have been no signs of British Columbia native Kristian Lee Baxter, 44, since December 1. (File/AFP)
  • Canadian media say there have been no signs of British Columbia native Kristian Lee Baxter, 44, since December 1
  • The man had traveled to a village close to the Lebanese border in areas controlled by President Bashar Assad
OTTAWA: A Canadian tourist is being held in Syria, Ottawa said Saturday, after local media reported the man had traveled to a village close to the Lebanese border in areas controlled by President Bashar Assad.
Canadian media say there have been no signs of British Columbia native Kristian Lee Baxter, 44, since December 1.
Described as an “adventure” traveler by his loved ones, Baxter has made no contact since arriving at a Syrian village where his brother-in-law was born. He had traveled there despite the brutal war raging in Syria since 2011.
A Global Affairs Canada spokesman told AFP “a Canadian citizen has been detained in Syria,” without providing any further details for confidentiality reasons.
Since the Syrian war broke out, Ottawa has urged Canadians to avoid traveling to the country. The conflict has killed over 360,000 people and displaced millions more.
“The security situation across Syria significantly restrains the Canadian government’s ability to provide consular assistance,” Global Affairs said in response to a query, while noting that consular services were provided to relatives and the individual concerned “as much as possible.”
Canada has cut diplomatic ties with Damascus since the conflict began.

Topics: Syria Canada

Houthis seize dozens of relief trucks: Yemen minister 

Houthis seize dozens of relief trucks: Yemen minister 

  • Houthi fighters seized 72 WFP relief tracks headed to the province of Ibb
  • Houthi militia are preventing the arrival of relief for those in need in areas under their control
Houthi fighters seized 72 World Food Programme (WFP) relief tracks headed to the province of Ibb on Saturday, Minister of Local Administration and chairman of the Higher Committee for Relief in Yemen said.

The WFP the food assistance branch of the United Nations.

The WFP had last week accused the Houthis of stealing food aid dedicated to people affected by the conflict in regions under militia control.

“The Houthis are carrying out systematic work against relief operations in Yemen, starving the Yemeni people and deprive them of the most basic rights,” Abdul Raqeeb Saif Fateh told Yemen’s state news agency, Saba New.

Houthi militia are preventing the arrival of relief for those in need in areas under their control, the minister said.

Fateh called on UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, Lise Grande to intervene and pressure the Houthis to return the seized relief trucks.

“The Yemeni government will bring cases to the international courts against the Houthis who directly starve the Yemeni people and contribute to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in their areas of control,” he said. “The militia are the biggest violators of humanitarian operations in the world.”

The minister said the Yemeni government was working in coordination with donors and international organizations to ensure the delivery of relief aid and humanitarian materials to all governorates.

He requested the WFP implement an electronic fingerprint system in areas controlled by the Houthis to ensure better security for the distribution of aid and to avoid looting by the armed militia.

Fatah urged international relief organizations working in Yemen not to deal with the Houthis and to only deal with local organizations and partners which he said were “reliable, efficient, transparent and fair in their distribution.” 

Topics: Yemen

