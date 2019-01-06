You are here

  • Home
  • New York Knicks player Enes Kanter will not travel to London over assassination fears
﻿

New York Knicks player Enes Kanter will not travel to London over assassination fears

NBA star Enes Kanter said Friday he will not be travelling to London for the New York Knicks' game there because he fears he might be assassinated for his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 06 January 2019
Arab News
0

New York Knicks player Enes Kanter will not travel to London over assassination fears

Updated 06 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: NBA star Enes Kanter said Friday he will not be travelling to London for the New York Knicks' game there because he fears he might be assassinated for his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Kanter disclosed his plans to stay in New York rather than travel with the Knicks to London on Jan. 17, the Independent reported. The Knicks later said Kanter also would not make the trip because of a visa issue.
He added that he cannot travel anywhere except the United States and Canada because “there’s a chance I could get killed out there.”


“Sadly, I'm not going because of that freaking lunatic, the Turkish president,” Kanter said. “It’s pretty sad that all the stuff affects my career and basketball, because I want to be out there and help my team win.”
Kanter said it would be “easy” for an attempt on his life to be made in London as “they've got a lot of spies there.”
NBA star Kanter is a Turkish native and critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He was detained in Romania when he travelled overseas in May 2017.
His Turkish passport was cancelled in 2017, which he said was because of his political views.
Kanter is a follower of US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused by Turkey's government of masterminding a failed military coup in 2016.
The NBA star’s father, Mehmet, was indicted last year and charged with "membership in a terror group." He lost his job after the failed military coup even though he publicly disavowed his son and his beliefs.

Topics: New York knicks enes kanter London assassination fears

Related

0
Sport
Thunder tops Mavs, frustrated Kanter breaks arm
0
Middle-East
Turkey will enter Syria’s Manbij if US doesn’t remove YPG fighters: Erdogan

Russia: Too early to consider exchange of US spy suspect

Updated 06 January 2019
AP
0

Russia: Too early to consider exchange of US spy suspect

  • Asked about the matter by reporters at the White House on Sunday, President Donald Trump said: “We’re looking into that”
Updated 06 January 2019
AP
0

MOSCOW: Russia’s deputy foreign minister has brushed back suggestions that an American being held in Moscow on suspicion of spying could be exchanged for a Russian citizen.
The brother of Paul Whelan, however, told The Associated Press that he can’t help but question whether the events are connected.
“You look at what’s going on and you wonder if this is just a large game of pieces being moved around,” David Whelan told the AP via Skype from Newmarket, Ontario. “You start to wonder if all of these things are connected. But at the same time, they could just be arbitrary events.”
Asked about the matter by reporters at the White House on Sunday, President Donald Trump said: “We’re looking into that.”
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine who also holds Canadian, British and Irish citizenship, was detained in Moscow in late December. His arrest has led to speculation that Russia could be using him to bargain for a Russian woman who has pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent in the US
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Saturday that discussing a possible swap involving Whelan and Maria Butina would be premature because Whelan hasn’t been formally charged, according to Russian news agencies.
“As to the possibility of exchanges of one sort of another, it’s impossible and incorrect to consider the question now when an official charge hasn’t even been presented,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA-Novosti.
“Charges will be presented in the near future,” he said, according to the Interfax agency.
Some Russian news reports earlier cited unnamed sources as saying Whelan had been indicted on espionage charges that carry a possible prison sentence of 20 years.
Russian officials haven’t given details of Whelan’s suspected activities and he was initially identified only as an American. His concurrent Canadian, British and Irish citizenships became known on Friday.
US Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. visited Whelan on Wednesday in Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison, a 130-year-old facility noted for strict conditions. Britain, Canada and Ireland have applied for consular access to him.
Whelan, 48, was discharged from the Marines for bad conduct. He works as the global security director for a US automobile parts manufacturer and lives in Michigan. His family has said he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.
His brother, David, told the AP that Whelan loves to travel and likes to “interact with the people in the places that he goes,” but that Whelan would be too “conspicuous” to be selected as a spy.
David Whelan said his family had had no direct contact with Paul and had received no details about the alleged espionage charges from either the Russian or US governments.
“He likes to go places and Russia happens to be a place where he knows people and when he’s there, he does go and visit,” David Whelan said.
Paul Whelan established an account on VKontakte, a social media service similar to Facebook that is popular among Russians, which showed he had scores of contacts in Russia. Many attended universities affiliated with the military, civil aviation or technical studies. Many share his interest in sports and firearms.
Also Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said it was seeking information about a Russian who was arrested Dec. 29 in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Pacific. The ministry said Sergei Makarenko was sent to Florida after his arrest and it wants consular access to him.
The Saipan Tribune reported that Makarenko was indicted in 2017 in Florida for the alleged illegal shipment of military goods to Russia.
Konstantin Kosachev, head of the international affairs committee of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said Makarenko’s arrest was “the latest attack on a citizen of Russia outside the framework of international law,” Interfax reported.

Topics: Russia US spy espionage

Latest updates

Vital Borkelmans in awe of Jordan performance after they shock Socceroos
0
Israel arrests Jewish students over Palestinian woman’s death
0
Rival powers vying for space to grab in Syria’s east
0
Russia: Too early to consider exchange of US spy suspect
0
Egypt closes 7 ports temporarily due to bad weather -sources, port official
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.