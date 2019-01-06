You are here

  • Home
  • Vital Borkelmans in awe of Jordan performance after they shock Socceroos
﻿

Vital Borkelmans in awe of Jordan performance after they shock Socceroos

1 / 2
The history boys: The Jordan XI that beat Australia. (AFP)
2 / 2
Updated 06 January 2019
Arab News
0

Vital Borkelmans in awe of Jordan performance after they shock Socceroos

  • Jordan coach praises players saying 'they played with three lungs'.
  • Aussies left knowing another defeat will see them, the defending champions, make an early exit in the UAE.
Updated 06 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Vital Borkelmans praised his players’ grit, determination and will to win after they shocked defending champions Australia in the Group B opener.
Anas Bani Yaseen was the match-winner, finding space following a short-corner routine by Jordan to guide in a near-post header in the 26th minute. From then on it was a case of backs to the wall for Borkelmans’ boys as they frustrated the Socceroos who, for all their possession, could not find the back of the net.
That left their Belgian coach a happy man and very proud of the effort his players put in. “I told them today they were playing for the people of Jordan,” Borkelmans said. “They were running like they had three lungs.”
Such was the display the Jordan players put on that some could be forgiven for thinking Borkelmans was speaking literally. While all the focus over the next few days will be on what exactly went wrong in the Australia camp, credit must be given to Jordan.
Before the clash Borkelmans told his team to play without fear and that is exactly what they did. The players executed his game plan perfectly — solid at the back, closing down the Aussies in the middle, coping with the resulting crosses with ease, and countering at pace. This shock was not down to luck but was the result of the Middle East side simply being the better team on the day.
In a side full of heroes Khalil Bani Ateyah and Mousa Suleiman stood out, setting the tone for their teammates, denying the Socceroos space and threatening when in possession.
The defeat for the Socceroos will prompt some much-needed soul searching. Graham Arnold’s side may have gone into the tournament with some high-profile injuries — against Jordan it was clear they missed Aaron Mooy’s presence in midfield — but they were still expected to win without too much trouble.

Borkelmans masterminded Jordan's shock victory against the defending champions. (AFP)


For the Socceroos’ coach the overriding emotion after the match was one of frustration, but he refused to be too downbeat, knowing they still have winnable matches against Syria and Palestine.
“It was one of those days, a frustrating day when the ball just didn’t seem to bounce,” Arnold said. “If you’re going to lose a game, it’s better to lose your first game.
“It’s a wake-up call ... it’s all about where we can improve. We’ll get over it very quickly.”
Jordan had just 24 percent possession in the match and rode their luck under severe pressure in the second half, with Awer Mabil hitting the post for Australia and Jamie Maclaren having a goal disallowed for a narrow offside.
Jordan goalkeeper Amer Shafi added his name to the list of national heroes with a brilliant double save in the final attack of the match.
“This will hurt everyone, I know that,” Australia captain Mark Milligan said. “It’s hurting me at the minute. I just think we were a little lethargic. We know we have to be better if we want to progress and succeed in this tournament.”
Up next for Borkelmans’ team is a clash against Syria on Thursday, while the Socceroos have to pick themselves up in time for a must-win match against Palestine the following day.

Topics: AFCfeatures Jordan football Vital Borkelmans socceroos Australia football Asian Cup

Yemen out to enjoy themselves in Group D opener against Iran

Updated 06 January 2019
Arab News
0

Yemen out to enjoy themselves in Group D opener against Iran

  • Yemen ready to make their tournament debut against one of the strong favorites.
  • Coach Jan Kocian hopes lack of expectation plays to his side's advantage in UAE capital.
Updated 06 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Yemen may be making their debut in the tournament and be ranked 135th in the rankings, but head coach Jan Kocian said the lack of expectation could work in their favor when they face Iran today.
Their opponents are one of the favorites to lift the trophy on Feb. 1 — at 29 are the highest ranked side in the Asian Cup — and expected to brush aside Yemen with ease at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Kocian, however, has told his team to forget about any fear they may have and to go out and enjoy their day.
“The world knows Iran. They had a great World Cup and in Carlos Queiroz, one of the best coaches in the world. We are, however, not going to let that get to us,” the Slovakian said.
“We already have a concept of how we are going to play. We respect Iran, Iraq and Vietnam but we are not going to be afraid.
“There is no pressure on the team and as a ‘small’ team, we are allowed to dream and that dream is to defeat Iran.”
Team Melli have not lifted the trophy since 1976, but, buoyed by a good showing at last year’s World Cup when they went toe-to-toe with Spain and Portugal before exiting after the group stage, are confident they can go all the way in the UAE.
Queiroz, however, has warned his side against complacency.
“This is football. You cannot play a football game with a credit card of being favorites. If you don’t play good football, you don’t deserve to win,” the coach said.
“We came here to play good games and we have to if we want to defeat any team. Yemen are a good side and we have to respect them.

Topics: AFCfeatures Asian Cup Iran football Team Melli Yemen football

Latest updates

Two Indian miners dead in new accident, fate of missing 15 unknown
0
Hasina to be sworn in as Bangladesh PM after ‘tainted’ polls
0
US navy ship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade talks with Beijing
0
Kevin Spacey to appear in court on sexual assault charge
0
Turkey orders arrest of 100 soldiers over suspected Gulen links
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.