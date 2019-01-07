UN accused of silence over Houthi aid theft

You are here

Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Said Al-Jaber addresses the media in the southern Yemeni port of Aden upon his arrival to oversee an aid delivery of fuel from Saudi Arabia on October 29, 2018. (AFP)
  • Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait have contributed $1.25 billion to the UN’s humanitarian response plan in Yemen
JEDDAH: The Saudi ambassador to Yemen has accused some UN organizations of silence regarding crimes and violations by Houthi militias, including stealing and hindering the distribution of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.
Many officials in the Arab coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government had previously informed senior UN officials about Houthi violations regarding aid, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber told the Associated Press (AP). Houthi militias have for years been looting aid and hindering its distribution, he added.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait have contributed $1.25 billion to the UN’s humanitarian response plan in Yemen.
“We’ve told UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock and the humanitarian coordinator of the UN in Yemen, Lise Grande, that only 40 percent of those funds have been spent in areas under the control of the Houthi militias because of their irresponsible practices,” Al-Jaber said.
Silence over Houthi crimes will only encourage them, he added, urging UN organizations to speak out.
Also on Saturday, Houthi fighters seized 72 World Food Programme (WFP) relief tracks headed to the province of Ibb, minister of local administration and chairman of the Higher Committee for Relief in Yemen said.

Agreement signed to boost technical services at Two Holy Mosques

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, and Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, minister of communications and information technology, sign a deal to upgrade technical and digital services at the mosques. (SPA)
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
0

  • It is the most important agreement signed by the presidency, and is a turning point for visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, Al-Sudais said
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to upgrade technical and digital services at the mosques.
The signing ceremony was attended by the president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, and the minister of communications and information technology, Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha.
The agreement aims to create a strong partnership with a view to developing the digital infrastructure, creating an e-business environment and boosting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and augmented reality.
It is the most important agreement signed by the presidency, and is a turning point for visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, Al-Sudais said.
He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the presidency so as to enable it to serve pilgrims to its fullest. Al-Sudais also thanked Al-Swaha for supporting the agreement.
Attendees of the signing ceremony watched a documentary about the services provided by the presidency for the last 56 years. Al-Swaha said his ministry seeks through the agreement to activate and support technology and digital transformation to serve pilgrims.
“The infrastructure in the Two Holy Mosques is among the best globally,” he added. “In the previous Hajj season, we launched the Smart Hajj campaign across a number of apps, most notably the Soha app, which enables pilgrims to access the services of a physician anywhere at the holy sites.”
The agreement will establish an institutional framework, transfer knowledge and innovation, and contribute to raising the efficiency of employees and the system, he said.

