You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s central bank proposes slashing four zeros from falling currency
﻿

Iran’s central bank proposes slashing four zeros from falling currency

A man counts Iranian rials at a currency exchange shop in Basra, Iraq. (Reuters)
Updated 06 January 2019
Arab News
0

Iran’s central bank proposes slashing four zeros from falling currency

Updated 06 January 2019
Arab News
0

Iran’s central bank has proposed slashing four zeros from the rial, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, after the currency plunged in a year marked by an economic crisis fueled by US sanctions.
“A bill to remove four zeros from the national currency was presented to the government by the central bank yesterday and I hope this matter can be concluded as soon as possible,” IRNA quoted central bank Gov. Abdolnaser Hemmati as saying.
Proposals to remove four zeros from the currency have been floated since 2008, but the idea has gained strength as the rial lost more than 60 percent of its value in 2018 despite a recent recovery engineered by the central bank in defiance of US sanctions.
The currency was trading at about 110,000 rials per US dollar on the unofficial market on Sunday, according to foreign exchange websites.
President Donald Trump reimposed US sanctions on Iran last year after pulling out of world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. Washington has vowed “maximum pressure” on Iran’s economy to force it to accept tougher limits on its nuclear and missile programs. Iran has ruled this out.
Rial weakness disrupted Iran’s foreign trade last year and helped boost annual inflation fourfold to nearly 40 percent in November. The weak currency and galloping inflation have been a complaint of sporadic street protests since late 2017.
After approval by the government, the proposed currency plan would have to be passed by Parliament and approved by the clerical body that vets legislation before it takes effect.

Topics: Iran Central Bank Currecny

Saudi borrowers fuel MENA syndicated loan boom

Updated 06 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi borrowers fuel MENA syndicated loan boom

  • Corporate bank borrowing across region hits record $127.2 billion last year
  • Saudi Arabia led a regional surge in syndicated loans last year that hit a record $127.2 billion across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
Updated 06 January 2019
Arab News
0

Newly published league tables from Bloomberg show that regional loans increased by more than half last year, surpassing the previous record set in 2007.
Saudi borrowers topped the league with more than a third of the market, while the UAE accounted for more than a quarter of the total and Oman almost 10 percent.
A weak oil price, falling property values and emerging market uncertainty rattled regional debt markets in 2018, while rising US interest rates put some borrowers under pressure.
However, some investors have seen the downturn as an opportunity to invest in Gulf corporate and sovereign debt.
Franklin Templeton, which has about $683 billion in assets under management, boosted exposure of its $350 million Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) bond strategy to regional corporates by roughly 20 percent this year to 72 percent, Reuters reported
“Valuations are much better than they were 12-18 months ago. Pressure in some industries has led to a sell off, and the weaker the name, the easier it is for stress to build up fairly quickly, but this creates opportunity,” Dino Kronfol, its chief investment officer of global sukuk and MENA fixed income, told the newswire.
The regional economic downturn has meant that many corporates have started to restructure their borrowings, especially in the industries that have been hardest hit by the slowdown, such as construction and real estate.
The Bloomberg data reveals that while syndicated loans surged last year, bonds and sukuk registered a decline of 12.8 percent to $86.5 billion.
This was the second-highest amount on record, with the highest tally recorded in 2017, Bloomberg said.
UAE-based bond issuers had the biggest slice of the regional pie, followed by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
While First Abu Dhabi Bank was the top regional loans bookrunner in 2018, Standard Chartered was the top underwriter in the bond and sukuk market across the Middle East and North Africa.
Bloomberg said that global Islamic financing jumped by almost 15 percent last year with some $32.95 billion in deals. Dubai Islamic Bank was the top underwriter in the sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia MENA loan

Latest updates

Nadine Labaki’s Lebanese drama edged out by Golden Globes favorite Roma
0
Radicalized in jail, teen thug becomes hardened terrorist
0
Golden Globes gala begins, ‘A Star Is Born’ expected to shine
0
’The Americans’ wins TV Golden Globe in politics-light show
0
Agreement signed to boost technical services at Two Holy Mosques
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.