Laws to help disabled ‘needed urgently,’ Arab conference told



Saudi Arabian representatives presented two working papers at the conference. (SPA)
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
  • Saudi Arabia presents two papers on people with special needs
Arab News
JEDDAH: The rising number of armed conflicts in many Arab states highlighted the urgent need to create protective laws for the disabled, an international conference in Cairo was told.
Dr. Nasriya Baghdadi, director of civil society organizations in the Arab League, said that violent conflicts were hindering Arab states’ abilities to absorb growing numbers of people with special needs.
Intervention operations were also harder, in addition to the challenges facing less-developed countries, she said.
Baghdadi’s comments came during her opening address at the first international conference on support, education and care for people with disabilities in Arab countries.
The event started on Sunday and was organized by the League of Arab States.
Baghdadi’s address focused on creative initiatives aimed at integrating disabled people in political, cultural and social life.
“Arab leaders committed themselves to the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development during the Arab Summit held in Mauritania in 2016, where independent and effective goals related to people with special needs were added,” she said.
The league had launched the Arab guiding law for protection of the disabled, she said, adding that “many Arab countries implemented the initiative’s articles.”
Saudi Arabian representatives presented two working papers at the conference.
Jassem Mohammed Al-Mutairi, the conference secretary-general, delivered a paper titled “Entrepreneurship and its relationship with people with special needs,” while Ahmed Mohammed Al-Saadi, president of the Saudi Family Guidance Forum, discussed “The role of families in developing the talents of disabled people.”
Mohammad Abo Adela, chairman of the Jordanian Al-Ezwa Association for Social Development, told the forum that “the integration process of people with special needs in Arab societies is still modest. People still see disability as a problem for the families of disabled individuals only.”

Topics: Disabled Children's Association (DCA) Saudi Arabia arab states

Agreement signed to boost technical services at Two Holy Mosques

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, and Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, minister of communications and information technology, sign a deal to upgrade technical and digital services at the mosques. (SPA)
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
  • It is the most important agreement signed by the presidency, and is a turning point for visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, Al-Sudais said
Arab News
JEDDAH: The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to upgrade technical and digital services at the mosques.
The signing ceremony was attended by the president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, and the minister of communications and information technology, Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha.
The agreement aims to create a strong partnership with a view to developing the digital infrastructure, creating an e-business environment and boosting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and augmented reality.
It is the most important agreement signed by the presidency, and is a turning point for visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, Al-Sudais said.
He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the presidency so as to enable it to serve pilgrims to its fullest. Al-Sudais also thanked Al-Swaha for supporting the agreement.
Attendees of the signing ceremony watched a documentary about the services provided by the presidency for the last 56 years. Al-Swaha said his ministry seeks through the agreement to activate and support technology and digital transformation to serve pilgrims.
“The infrastructure in the Two Holy Mosques is among the best globally,” he added. “In the previous Hajj season, we launched the Smart Hajj campaign across a number of apps, most notably the Soha app, which enables pilgrims to access the services of a physician anywhere at the holy sites.”
The agreement will establish an institutional framework, transfer knowledge and innovation, and contribute to raising the efficiency of employees and the system, he said.

Topics: Two Holy Mosques Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

