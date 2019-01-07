FaceOf: Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin, deputy governor of Hail

Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin has been deputy governor of Hail since February 2018, having previously served as a consultant at the General Department of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation at the Interior Ministry.
He represented the department among Saudi delegations participating in international forums and conferences, as well as in national and international committees.
He also worked as a researcher specializing in legal issues at the General Administration of Public Rights at the Interior Ministry.
Prince Faisal holds a master’s degree in administration and a bachelor’s degree in general administration, both from King Saud University in Riyadh.
He has also received training in international cooperation, foreign policy and digital transformation.
He visited the House of Hail at the 33rd Janadriyah Festival on Friday, inspecting pavilions that capture the region’s history and heritage.
Among the pavilions Prince Faisal inspected were those of the University of Hail, the region’s secretariat, and families who offer traditional food to visitors of the House of Hail.
He also visited the fine arts pavilion, an exhibition on important works by artists, craftsmen and jewelers from Hail, and pavilions that simulate the region’s historical houses.
Prince Faisal thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the success of the 33rd Janadriyah festival, saying it reflects the leadership’s keenness to introduce visitors to Saudi heritage and culture.
