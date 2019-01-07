Lady Gaga, ‘Roma’ shine at nice over nasty Golden Globes

You are here

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for "A Star is Born" nominee Lady Gaga arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP)
LOS ANGELES: Lady Gaga won the first of what is expected to be several Golden Globe awards for “A Star is Born” on Sunday, for her original song “Shallow.”
The pop superstar is also a favorite to take home the best actress Globe for “A Star is Born,” her first lead role, later at the ceremony in Beverly Hills.
“As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter,” said the singer as she accepted her award, dressed in a lavender gown and wearing her hair colored blue.
As widely expected, Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical black and white film “Roma” won best foreign language movie.
It was also a big night for Sandra Oh, who as well as hosting her first Golden Globe ceremony was named best television drama actress for BBC America thriller “Killing Eve.”
Oh, who was born in Canada of Asian descent, had earlier paid tribute to the plethora of Golden Globe-nominated films and TV shows featuring black and Asian actors and directors, including “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Black Panther,” and “BlacKkKlansman.”
“I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change,” Oh said. “Right now this moment is real. Because I see you ... all these faces of change. And now so will everyone else.”
Oh and co-host Andy Samberg opted for a positive vibe, in contrast to the political barbs and sharp jokes, often directed at US President Donald Trump, that have marked recent awards shows.
“Bradley Cooper — you are hot!,” said Oh, calling out the “A Star is Born” actor and director.
“Hey Jeff, I wish you were my dad,” quipped Samberg, addressing actor Jeff Bridges, who was presented with a lifetime achievement award.
Taking a more political tack, British actor Christian Bale was named best comedy or musical actor for his transformative performance as former US Vice President Dick Cheney in the scathing comedy “Vice.”
“Thank you, Satan, for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” an overjoyed Bale said.
The Golden Globes, which kick off the countdown to the Oscars in February, also honored Mahershala Ali for his supporting role as a black 1960s pianist in “Green Book” and Regina King for playing a mother in racial injustice movie “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
In television, Cold War spy drama series “The Americans,” and actors Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method“) and Richard Madden (“Bodyguard“) took home trophies.

Holly Taylor, from the cast of "The Americans," winner of the award for best television series, drama, poses in the press room at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)
LOS ANGELES: Cold War spy series “The Americans” and animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” carried off Golden Globe awards on Sunday in a mostly politics-free ceremony where nice triumphed over nasty.
Michael Douglas was named best television comedy actor for playing an aging acting teacher in “The Kominsky Method,” while Richard Madden was a first time winner for British television thriller “Bodyguard.”
Hosts Andy Samberg and “Killing Eve” nominated actress Sandra Oh opted for a positive vibe in their opening remarks, in contrast to the political barbs and sharp jokes, often directed at US President Donald Trump, that have marked recent awards shows.
Oh joked they were chosen as Globes hosts “because we are the only two people left in Hollywood who haven’t got in trouble for saying anything offensive.”
“Bradley Cooper — you are hot!,” said Oh, calling out the “A Star is Born” actor and director.
“Hey Jeff, I wish you were my dad,” quipped Samberg, addressing actor Jeff Bridges, who will be presented later on Sunday with a lifetime achievement award.
On a more serious note, Asian actress Oh paid tribute to the plethora of Golden Globe-nominated films and TV shows featuring black and Asian actors and directors, including “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Black Panther” and “BlacKkKLansman.”
“I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change, ” she said. “Right now this moment is real. Because I see you ... all these faces of change. And now so will everyone else.”
The Golden Globes kicks off the countdown to the Oscars in February, and the remake of “A Star is Born” went into Sunday’s ceremony with five nominations, including two for Cooper as actor and director.
Pop star Lady Gaga, sporting old-school glamor plus blue hair on the red carpet, is the front-runner for a best drama actress Golden Globe for her role in the movie — her first as a lead actress.
She also looks certain to take home the award for best original song, for her hit single “Shallow,” while “A Star is Born” is a strong contender for the top Golden Globe of best drama film.
But there is stiff competition from box-office hits “Black Panther,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which stars Rami Malek in an acclaimed performance as late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. Despite being musicals, both “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star is Born” are competing in the more prestigious drama race.
Political comedy “Vice” got the most Golden Globe nominations — six — but the film’s scathing portrait of former US Vice President Dick Cheney has proved divisive among both audiences and film critics.
However, Christian Bale’s performance as Cheney is favored to beat Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns“) and Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book“) as best movie comedy actor on Sunday.
A strong line-up of comedies and musicals also includes “Crazy Rich Asians” and bawdy historical movie “The Favourite,” starring British front-runner Olivia Colman.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, additional reporting by Lisa Richwine and Nichola Groom, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

