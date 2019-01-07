Arab star Rami Malek wins big at Golden Globes

DUBAI: Egyptian-American Rami Malek scooped the best actor award at the Golden Globes, one of the major awards in the 76th annual ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in California.

Malek, who went up against fan favorite Bradley Cooper in the category, won the award for his performance as rock icon Freddie Mercury in the British band Queen in the highly-acclaimed blockbuster “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The film, which was directed by Bryan Singer, also bagged the best motion picture award in the drama category.

“I am beyond moved. My heart is pounding out of my chest right now,” Malek said, accepting his first Globe trophy.

Malek thanked Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as Mercury for providing the role of a lifetime. He thought highly of Mercury saying he was a "deity" and a "god."

"I tried to find the humanity in him," he said. "I related it to him being an immigrant struggling to discover his identity. I tried to take everything he was struggling with, his complication, his chaos, his turmoil and this beauty inside of him. He lifted me up to be everything I could be in this film."

Malek, who confessed to being a Queen fan, went up against a veteran bunch – Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Lucas Hedges and John David Washington.

“This is a profound honor to receive this and to be counted among such extraordinary actors. I am privileged to be counted among you,” the actor added.

Malek was born in the US to Egyptian immigrants Said Malek and Nelly Abdel-Malek.

“My mum and dad left Cairo in 1978. My dad was working as a travel agent there, and he would pick up visitors from the west. Through them he saw this other world that existed and he was fascinated by it,” he recently told British national newspaper The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” missed out on what could’ve been a historic Golden Globe win.

The movie nominated for best motion picture in the Foreign Language category was beaten out by Alfonso Cuaron’s magnificent black-and-white film “Roma.”

Although Labaki lost to the Oscar-winning director, her nomination was notable, as she’s the only female director in the category.

Nadine Labaki and guests arrive on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. (AFP)

“I do have this sort of pride being a woman director among all these amazing filmmakers,” she told US-based entertainment website Variety.

“But of course there’s this other surprise when you feel like you’re the only one, when I know that there are so many women making films that are so interesting and so very important out there,” Labaki added.

The film is also Lebanon’s entry to the Best Foreign Language Film in the upcoming Oscars. It sits along nine other shortlisted films from different countries, while the final five nominees will be announced on Jan. 22.

Also spelt “Capharnaüm,” the Lebanese drama is about a 12-year old Lebanese kid and his difficult life in Lebanon, which leads to him to sue his parents.

The other nominees were Girl, Never Look Away, and Shoplifters.

(With AP)