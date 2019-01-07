You are here

﻿

Arab star Rami Malek wins big at Golden Globes

Rami Malek won best actor for his role in the film "Bohemian Rhapsody." (Frazer Harrison/AFP)
This is Malek's first Golden Globes win. (AFP)
Malek was born in the US to Egyptian immigrants. (AFP)
"Bohemian Rhapsody" bagged the top motion picture award. (AFP)
  • Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek beat off a tough competition including Bradley Cooper
  • Lebanese director Nadine Labaki missed out on a Golden Globe against Oscar-winning director of Roma
DUBAI: Egyptian-American Rami Malek scooped the best actor award at the Golden Globes, one of the major awards in the 76th annual ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in California. 

Malek, who went up against fan favorite Bradley Cooper in the category, won the award for his performance as rock icon Freddie Mercury in the British band Queen in the highly-acclaimed blockbuster “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The film, which was directed by Bryan Singer, also bagged the best motion picture award in the drama category.

“I am beyond moved. My heart is pounding out of my chest right now,” Malek said, accepting his first Globe trophy. 

Malek thanked Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as Mercury for providing the role of a lifetime. He thought highly of Mercury saying he was a "deity" and a "god."

"I tried to find the humanity in him," he said. "I related it to him being an immigrant struggling to discover his identity. I tried to take everything he was struggling with, his complication, his chaos, his turmoil and this beauty inside of him. He lifted me up to be everything I could be in this film."

Malek, who confessed to being a Queen fan, went up against a veteran bunch – Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Lucas Hedges and John David Washington.

“This is a profound honor to receive this and to be counted among such extraordinary actors. I am privileged to be counted among you,” the actor added.

Malek was born in the US to Egyptian immigrants Said Malek and Nelly Abdel-Malek.

“My mum and dad left Cairo in 1978. My dad was working as a travel agent there, and he would pick up visitors from the west. Through them he saw this other world that existed and he was fascinated by it,” he recently told British national newspaper The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” missed out on what could’ve been a historic Golden Globe win.

The movie nominated for best motion picture in the Foreign Language category was beaten out by Alfonso Cuaron’s magnificent black-and-white film “Roma.”

Although Labaki lost to the Oscar-winning director, her nomination was notable, as she’s the only female director in the category.

Nadine Labaki and guests arrive on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. (AFP)

“I do have this sort of pride being a woman director among all these amazing filmmakers,” she told US-based entertainment website Variety.

“But of course there’s this other surprise when you feel like you’re the only one, when I know that there are so many women making films that are so interesting and so very important out there,” Labaki added.

The film is also Lebanon’s entry to the Best Foreign Language Film in the upcoming Oscars. It sits along nine other shortlisted films from different countries, while the final five nominees will be announced on Jan. 22.

Also spelt “Capharnaüm,” the Lebanese drama is about a 12-year old Lebanese kid and his difficult life in Lebanon, which leads to him to sue his parents.

The other nominees were Girl, Never Look Away, and Shoplifters.

(With AP)

Topics: Golden Globes Rami Malek Nadine Labaki

Kevin Spacey to appear in court on sexual assault charge

  • A judge denied Kevin Spacey’s bid to avoid appearing in person Monday at the Nantucket District Court
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts: Actor Kevin Spacey was set to appear Monday in a Nantucket courtroom to answer accusations that he groped a young man in a bar on the small Massachusetts island in 2016.
Spacey has said he will plead not guilty to a charge of felony indecent assault and battery.
The court appearance by Spacey comes more than a year after former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh accused the former “House of Cards” star of sexually assaulting her son, then 18, in the crowded bar at the Club Car, where the teen worked as a busboy.
Spacey’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, has sought to poke holes in the case, noting that the teen didn’t immediately report the allegations.
If convicted, Spacey faces up to five years in prison.
It’s the first criminal case brought against the 59-year-old Oscar-winner since other allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in 2017.
A judge denied Spacey’s bid to avoid appearing in person Monday at the Nantucket District Court. Spacey had argued his presence would “amplify the negative publicity already generated” by the case.
Unruh told reporters in November 2017 that Spacey got her son drunk and then grabbed his genitals during the incident. She said her son fled the restaurant when Spacey went to the bathroom.
After the charge was announced last month, Spacey released a video in the voice of Frank Underwood, his character on Netflix’s “House of Cards,” in which he said, “I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the thing I didn’t do.” It was unclear whether he was referring to the charge.
Spacey has also faced other allegations.
His first accuser, actor Anthony Rapp, said Spacey climbed on top of him on a bed when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26. Spacey said he did not remember such an encounter but apologized if the allegations were true.

Topics: Kevin Spacey sexual assault

