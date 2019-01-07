You are here

CBS News president steps down, replaced by veteran producer

Acting CBS chief Joseph Ianniello says Rhodes had decided to move on after eight years with the news division. (Shutterstock)
Updated 07 January 2019
AP
David Rhodes, is stepping down

  • CBS has seen its morning news anchor, Charlie Rose, and “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager both lose their jobs following misconduct issues in the past years
  • Acting CBS chief Joseph Ianniello says Rhodes had decided to move on after eight years with the news division
Updated 07 January 2019
AP
NEW YORK: CBS says its news division president, David Rhodes, is stepping down following a troubled year that saw morning anchor Charlie Rose and the top executive at “60 Minutes” lose their jobs following misconduct reports and ratings issues at its top shows.
Veteran news producer Susan Zirinsky, who started work at CBS in the Washington bureau as a 20-year-old in the early 1970s and is currently the executive producer at “48 Hours,” will take over as news president.
“It’s a very humbling and daunting role,” said Zirinsky, 66, in an interview Sunday. “When you’ve been working someplace for 40 years, it’s a moment.”
Rhodes will stay on his job until March 1 and continue to work as an adviser to CBS News, said interim CBS Corp. leader Joseph Ianniello.
In a memo to his staff, Rhodes said Sunday that “the new year is a time for renewal, for new goals. The world we cover is changing, how we cover it is changing — and it’s the right time for me to make a change too.”
Rhodes came to CBS News from Fox News Channel and, together with former CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager, saw success in emphasizing a newsier approach than its rivals. The launch of “CBS This Morning” with Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell was a particular success.
But last fall, Rose was abruptly fired following reports of improper behavior involving female staffers at CBS News. The show’s ratings have taken a tumble since then, and that show’s executive producer recently exited.
Rhodes last fall also had to oust his former partner, Fager, who had returned to his original job as executive producer of “60 Minutes.” Fager had sent a message regarded as threatening to a CBS reporter who was working on a story about alleged bad behavior at the show and by Fager.
“It was a cultural shift in the country and CBS had a piece of it, no doubt about it,” Zirinsky said. “But we’ve taken it head-on.”
Rhodes’ decision to appoint Jeff Glor as anchor of the “CBS Evening News” has not succeeded in the ratings.
Besides finding a new leader at “CBS This Morning,” Zirinsky will be charged with appointing a new executive producer at “60 Minutes,” television’s most popular and influential news program. Bill Owens has been the interim leader and he was considered a top candidate for the job, along with Zirinsky.
Rhodes’ decision to appoint Jeff Glor as anchor of the “CBS Evening News” has not succeeded in the ratings.
The CBS Network itself has faced tumult with the ouster of its Les Moonves late last year due to sexual misconduct allegations against him.


Riyadh hosts pan-Arab media meetings

The sessions will be organized in partnership with the Saudi Media Ministry as part of celebrating Riyadh as the Arab Media Capital for 2018-2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News


Riyadh hosts pan-Arab media meetings

  • Saudi Arabia affirmed the importance of media strategies to combat extremism
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News


JEDDAH: The 92nd session of the Arab Media Standing Committee and the 10th session of the Arab Information Ministers’ Council Executive Office will be held in Riyadh from Jan. 7-9, the Arab League’s Secretariat General announced on Sunday.
The sessions will be organized in partnership with the Saudi Media Ministry as part of celebrating Riyadh as the Arab Media Capital for 2018-2019, the Secretariat General said.
It added that its delegation will be headed by Badr Al-Din Alali, secretary-general of the Arab League’s Social Affairs Sector.
Among the issues that the meetings will discuss are the Palestinian cause, Arab media strategies, and the Arab League’s participation in the 50th Cairo International Book Fair this year, he said.
The Executive Office is chaired by Saudi Arabia. Its members include Jordan, the UAE, Tunisia, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Egypt, and the Arab League’s Secretariat General, whose delegation includes Fawzi Al-Ghwail, director of the Technical Department of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia affirmed the importance of media strategies to combat extremism.

Topics: Pan-Arab Media conference Riyadh Saudi Arabia

