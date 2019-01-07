Yemeni government confirms its commitment to ceasefire in accordance with Sweden talks

DUBAI: The Yemeni government has confirmed its commitment to the ceasefire while working to implement what was agreed in Sweden’s peace talks, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.
Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad al-Hadrami said in a meeting in Riyadh with China's ambassador to Yemen that the Houthi militia “continues to systematically violate the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah.”
The Yemeni official said the international community, especially the sponsors of the peace process in Yemen, should send clear and firm messages to the militia to stop violations against civilians and creating obstructions to peace efforts.
Later the same day, Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi ordered reinforcements be sent to the frontlines in the fight against the Houthis in the region, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.
The order came during a meeting in Riyadh with Defense Minister Lieutenant General Mohammad al-Maqdashi.