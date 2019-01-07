You are here

  Two Americans among foreign Daesh militants captured by Syrian Kurds
Two Americans among foreign Daesh militants captured by Syrian Kurds

The Syrian Democratic Forces has spearheaded the battle against Daesh in eastern Syria and is close to flushing out the militants from their last pocket near the Iraqi border. (AFP)
Updated 07 January 2019
AFP
  • Those captured were part of a cell planning an attack on civilians fleeing the militant group’s last bastion
  • The militants are clinging to a handful of villages in the Euphrates River Valley
BEIRUT: The Kurdish-led force battling the remnants of the Daesh group in eastern Syria said Monday it captured five foreign militants, including two US citizens.
The two Americans, two Pakistanis and an Irishman were part of a cell planning an attack on civilians fleeing the militant group’s last bastion, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.
The SDF has spearheaded the battle against Daesh in eastern Syria and is close to flushing out the militants from their last pocket near the Iraqi border.
The force, which receives key support in the air and on the ground from the US military, said in a statement that the militants were captured on December 30.
The SDF said its forces detected “a group of terrorists who had been preparing to attack the civilians who were trying to get out of the war zone.”
“An operation against the cell was carried out by our forces,” it said.
It published mugshots of the five foreign fighters and provided the following names:
- Warren Christopher Clark, USA
- Alexandr Ruzmatovich Bekmirzaev, Ireland
- Zaid Abed Al-Hamid, USA
- Fadel Al-Rahman, Pakistan
- Abed Al-Azem Rajhoud, Pakistan
The Kurds in northeastern Syria say they hold around 1,000 foreign militant fighters, as well as 550 foreign women and 1,200 children who lived with them.
They are from dozens of different nationalities and include a significant contingent from France, the main US partner in the coalition assisting Kurdish forces.
The numbers of US militants held by the Kurds are believed to be small.
The fate of these foreign fighters and their families is a complex and sensitive issue.
Many countries are reluctant to bring them back home while Syria’s Kurds argue they do not have the capacity to keep them locked up much longer.
The SDF, backed by coalition air strikes, has achieved major gains since the launch four months ago of an offensive to root out Daesh from the last rump of the once-sprawling “caliphate” it proclaimed in 2014.
The militants are clinging to a handful of villages in the Euphrates River Valley.
The largest ones are Sousa and Bahgouz, following the capture on Saturday of Al-Shaafa, according to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights war monitor.

Topics: Daesh Syria

Over 800 protesters arrested in Sudan demonstrations: minister

Updated 07 January 2019
AFP
Over 800 protesters arrested in Sudan demonstrations: minister

Updated 07 January 2019
AFP
KHARTOUM: More than 800 protesters have been arrested from hundreds of anti-government demonstrations held across Sudan since last month, the interior minister said Monday.
"The total number of protesters arrested until now is 816," Ahmed Bilal Osman told parliament.
The figure was the first given by officials for those detained since deadly rallies erupted on December 19 after the government hiked bread prices.
Authorities say at least 19 people including two security personnel have been killed in clashes during the demonstrations, but rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at 37.
Osman told lawmakers there had been a total of 381 protests reported since December 19.
He said that 118 buildings were destroyed in the protests, including 18 that belonged to police, while 194 vehicles were set on fire including 15 that belonged to international organisations.
"The demonstrations began peacefully, but some thugs with a hidden agenda used them to indulge in looting and stealing," the minister said, adding that the situation across Sudan was now "calm and stable".

Topics: Sudan protests arrests

