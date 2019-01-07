You are here

  • Home
  • US negotiators in Beijing for trade war talks
﻿

US negotiators in Beijing for trade war talks

The US trade delegation to China leaves a hotel in Beijing on Monday, January 7, as the two countries seek a deal to end a trade war that has stoked fears of global economic turmoil. (AFP)
Updated 07 January 2019
AFP
0

US negotiators in Beijing for trade war talks

  • The Beijing talks follow small signs of progress while the two sides work to ease trade tensions by March 1
  • ‘The trade friction between China and the US is not beneficial to anyone, or the global economy’
Updated 07 January 2019
AFP
0

BEIJING: US and Chinese negotiators on Monday held their first face-to-face talks since the world’s two largest economies agreed to a truce aimed at resolving their trade dispute.
The visiting delegation, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish, left its hotel in Beijing Monday morning without speaking to reporters for a first day of talks.
The two sides plan to continue discussions on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump raised hopes last week that an agreement could be found to end the months-long dispute, during which the world’s top two economies have imposed import duties on more than $300 billion of each other’s goods.
“I think we will make a deal with China,” Trump said on Friday.
“We have a massive trade negotiation going on with China. President Xi (Jinping) is very much involved, so am I. We’re dealing at the highest levels and we’re doing very well.”
Trump on Sunday headed to the US presidential retreat at Camp David, where he said he would discuss a trade deal with China with senior aides, among other issues.
The American delegation in Beijing includes officials from the Treasury, Commerce, Agriculture and Energy departments.
The talks come a month after Trump and Xi agreed to suspend a planned tariff hike for three months to give negotiators space to reach an agreement and end a dispute that has roiled world markets.
“Both China and the US agreed to follow through on the consensus reached by both leaders to conduct positive and constructive talks in resolving our dispute,” China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters on Monday, declining to provide further details.
“The trade friction between China and the US is not beneficial to anyone, or the global economy,” Lu said.
The ratcheting dispute has pummelled confidence in China, sending the stock markets tumbling while the yuan has fallen against the dollar.
Chinese stocks closed higher Monday as the trade talks got underway and the central banks in both Beijing and Washington signalled looser monetary policy.
China is grappling with a slowing domestic economy, with growth easing to 6.5 percent in the third quarter, as a battle against debt has ramped up.
The government has set a growth target of around 6.5 percent for 2018, down from 6.9 percent in 2017.
Since the truce announced last month, China has taken initial measures to support the negotiations.
Beijing suspended extra tariffs on US-made cars and auto parts for three months, while a major state grain stockpiler made purchases of American soybeans.
American electric car-maker Tesla broke ground Monday on a Shanghai factory, becoming the first foreign automaker to take advantage of liberalized ownership restrictions in the sector, official news agency Xinhua reported.
The manufacturing sectors in both countries have been hit by the trade dispute, with China’s contracting last month for the first time in over two years, according to official data.
But in a sign of how interconnected the two economies are, Apple shares dropped last week after the tech giant reported steeper-than-expected “economic deceleration” in the last quarter in China — one of its largest overseas markets.
The Beijing talks follow small signs of progress — and the absence of new threats from Trump — while the two sides work to ease trade tensions by March 1.
Trump initiated the hostilities because of complaints over unfair Chinese trade practices — concerns shared by the European Union, Japan and others.
The president has taken heart in China’s faltering economy, repeating that it makes Beijing more likely to strike a deal.
China’s foreign ministry disputed Trump’s assertions on Monday.
“We have adequate resilience and potential. We have full confidence in the long-term sound fundamentals of the Chinese economy,” said Lu.
And an editorial in the nationalist state-owned tabloid the Global Times suggested China would not cave to US demands.
“If Beijing had wanted to raise the white flag, it would have done so already,” it said.

Topics: trade economy Trade war tariff US China

Related

0
Business & Economy
US-China trade war costs billions of dollars for both sides
0
Business & Economy
US, China put brakes on their trade dispute with cease-fire

Tesla breaks ground on Shanghai factory

Updated 07 January 2019
AP
0

Tesla breaks ground on Shanghai factory

  • ‘Looking forward to breaking ground on the @Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory today!’ Musk wrote in a post on Twitter
  • Tesla has said it aims to produce its Model 3 mass-market car from 2019 at the new plant
Updated 07 January 2019
AP
0

BEIJING: Tesla broke ground Monday for a factory in Shanghai, its first outside the United States.

CEO Elon Musk said Monday on Twitter that the company will start production in China of its Model 3 and a planned crossover by the end of the year.

Tesla announced plans in July to build the Gigafactory 3 facility in China, the biggest electric vehicle market, despite trade tension between Beijing and Washington. That followed Beijing’s announcement it would end restrictions this year on foreign ownership of electric vehicle producers in an effort to spur industry development.

“Looking forward to breaking ground on the @Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory today!” said Musk on Twitter. “Aiming to finish initial construction this summer, start Model 3 production end of year & reach high volume production next year.”

China’s state broadcaster CCTV showed Musk and other Tesla and local officials attending a chilly ceremony in the rain Monday in Shanghai’s outskirts.

The Shanghai factory will produce “affordable versions of 3/Y for greater China,” Musk said. The company refers to a planned crossover that has yet to receive a formal name as the Y.

Higher-priced models will be built in the United States for export to China, Musk said.

Tesla, based on Palo Alto, California, global automakers including General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG and Nissan Motor Corp. that are pouring billions of dollars into manufacturing electric vehicles in China.

Local production would eliminate risks from tariffs and other import controls. It would help Tesla develop parts suppliers to support service and make its vehicles more appealing to mainstream Chinese buyers.

Tesla said in October it had signed an agreement for a 210-acre (84-hectare) site in the Lingang district in southeastern Shanghai.

Shanghai is a center of China’s auto industry and home to state-owned Shanghai Automotive Industries Corp., the main local manufacturer for GM and VW.

Tesla has yet to give a price tag but the Shanghai government said it would be the biggest foreign investment there to date.

The company faces competition from Chinese brands including BYD Auto and BAIC Group that already sell tens of thousands of hybrid and pure-electric sedans and SUVs annually.

Until now, foreign automakers that wanted to manufacture in China were required to work through state-owned partners. Foreign brands balked at bringing electric vehicle technology into China to avoid having to share it with potential competitors.

The first of the new electric models being developed by global automakers to hit the market, Nissan’s Sylphy Zero Emission, began rolling off a production line in southern China in August.

Lower-priced electric models from GM, Volkswagen and other global brands are due to hit the market starting this year, well before Tesla is up and running in Shanghai.

Topics: transport Tesla Elon Musk China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Tesla urges tariff exemption for Chinese-made car computer ‘brain’
0
Business & Economy
Tesla to start delivering Model 3 to China buyers in March

Latest updates

US pullout from Syria to be done in 'prudent' way: Trump
0
King Salman praises brotherly ties in letter to Kuwaiti Emir
0
Two minutes’ silence in Norway for hikers slain in Morocco
0
Virat Kohli claims India’s first series win in Australia is his greatest achievement
0
Netherlands: Man ‘set himself on fire’ at Turkish consulate
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.