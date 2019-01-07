You are here

  • Home
  • Roadside bombing kills 5 civilians in eastern Afghanistan
﻿

Roadside bombing kills 5 civilians in eastern Afghanistan

Meanwhile in Afghanistan’s western Badghis province, the provincial governor’s spokesman says eight security force members were killed in two Taliban attacks late Sunday. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
0

Roadside bombing kills 5 civilians in eastern Afghanistan

  • No one claimed responsibility for the bombing
  • A local official blamed insurgents who usually plant bombs on roads to target Afghan security forces
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
0

KABUL, Afghanistan: An Afghan official says a roadside bombing has killed five civilians and wounded seven in the country’s eastern Paktika province, while separate attacks in the country’s west killed at least eight security force members.
Nawroz Ishaq, the provincial governor’s spokesman, gave the casualty figures for Monday’s blast in the Jani Khail district.
No one claimed responsibility for the bombing. Ishaq blamed insurgents who usually plant bombs on roads to target Afghan security forces.
Meanwhile in Afghanistan’s western Badghis province, the provincial governor’s spokesman says eight security force members were killed in two Taliban attacks late Sunday.
Spokesman Jamshid Shahabi says the attacks wounded five security force members and saw 10 insurgents killed.
However, Abdul Aziz Beg, the head of Badghis’ provincial council, said the attacks killed 21 security force members.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Special 0
World
At least 30 killed in Afghan gold mine collapse
0
Pakistan
Turkey to host meeting for Afghan peace talks in March

Gabon soldiers seize state radio in apparent coup attempt

Updated 07 January 2019
Reuters
0

Gabon soldiers seize state radio in apparent coup attempt

  • President Ali Bongo family’s has ruled the oil-producing country for nearly half a century
Updated 07 January 2019
Reuters
0

LIBREVILLE: Military officers in Gabon staged an apparent coup early Monday morning, seizing the state radio station and declaring their dissatisfaction with President Ali Bongo, who is recovering from a stroke in Morocco.
A New Year’s eve address by Bongo “reinforced doubts about the president’s ability to continue to carry out of the responsibilities of his office,” said Lt. Kelly Ondo Obiang, the leader of the self-declared Patriotic Movement of the Defense and Security Forces of Gabon.
The radio message was broadcast at around 4:30 a.m. local time (0530 GMT). A source close to the government said there were gunshots around the national television station, but that the plotters appeared to be a small group of soldiers.
A spokesman for the presidency told Reuters he would make a statement shortly.
Bongo, 59, was hospitalized in October in Saudi Arabia after suffering a stroke. He has been in Morocco since November to continue treatment.
In his speech on New Year’s, Bongo acknowledged health problems but said he was recovering. He slurred some of his words and did not move his right arm, but otherwise appeared in decent health.
The Bongo family has ruled the oil-producing country for nearly half a century. Bongo has been president since succeeding his father, Omar, who died in 2009. His re-election in 2016 was marred by claims of fraud and violent protest.

Topics: Gabon politics

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Gabon leader arrives in Jeddah
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives leaders of Lebanon, Bahrain, Gabon and Senegal

Latest updates

Roadside bombing kills 5 civilians in eastern Afghanistan
0
Oman visas to be available on mobile app
0
Dubai residential prices could fall by up to 10% in 2019: Savills
0
US negotiators in Beijing for trade war talks
0
UAE’s largest bank to repay customers for fee charged in error
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.