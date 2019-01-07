Emirati designer nails red dress for Lili Reinhart on red carpet

JEDDAH: The upset win for Rami Malek at Sunday’s Golden Globes was mirrored on the red carpet: Among the creations by go-to Arab labels was a stunning red tulle gown by emerging Emirati designer Ahmed Alkhyeli, worn by “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart.

Reinhart paired the Khyeli Couture red dress with sparkling jewels, a pink lip, red eyeshadow and a jewelled mini bag. The strapless number, which featured cascading ruffles, ruched detailing at the neckline and a voluminous skirt, is from the designer’s spring 2019 couture collection.

Alkhyeli, 29, who trained as an architect, founded Khyeli Couture, a London-based brand, with an eye on women who combine “grace and power.”

“The Khyeli woman is strong, educated and successful while retaining a strong sense of her femininity,” the label’s website says.

The designer posted a photo of Reinhart in the gown in his Instagram Stories (@khyeliofficial), adding a heart-shaped emoticon.

“Red is a color we generally see on lips, but the way Reinhart covered her eye in a ruby color was unique and modern,” noted Jessica Cruel, deputy beauty director for Refinery29.com.

Film director Nadine Labaki, whose film “Capernaum” lost out in the foreign film category, was nonetheless winning in a black velvet gown by Elie Saab from the haute couture autumn 2018 collection. The Lebanese actress/director has often collaborated with Saab in the past.

Others actresses who rocked Elie Saab creations on the red carpet included Anne Hathaway, in leopard print, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, in an off-the-shoulder emerald green wrap dress with ruffled detailing on the neckline and a short train.

American singer and actress Sofia Carson sported jewelry by Samer Halimeh, a Lebanese-born American.

Melissa McCarthy, a nominee in the best drama actress category for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”, sparkled in deep purple with silver star accents from Reem Acra’s fall 2018 collection. Gina Rodriguez wore a sky blue creation from the Lebanese designer’s spring 2019 collection.

Halle Berry, who presented an award at the show, turned up the heat in a Zuhair Murad couture dress from fall 2018. The red gown featured a plunging neckline and a high slit up the leg. Kristen Bell, who was nominated for best actress in a TV series, comedy for her role in “The Good Place,” wore a baby pink gown from the Arab designer’s ready-to-wear resort collection for 2019.

Overall, the red carpet displayed every color of the rainbow, from the canary yellow on winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“) and nominee Claire Foy (“First Man“) to the bold blue-green gown worn by presenter Allison Janney.

Nicole Kidman, always a red carpet darling, wore a long-sleeve, floor-length, form-fitting Michael Kors gown in deep burgundy.

But it was Lady Gaga who emerged the fashion winner, stunning in a strapless periwinkle Valentino gown with full puff sleeves and a long train. She even had blue hair in a bun to match.

“Lady Gaga won the night in her custom Valentino haute couture gown, which I think we all expected given her press run leading up to the movie’s release,” said Channing Hargrove, a fashion writer for Refinery29.com. “Cinderella could never!“