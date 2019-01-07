You are here

Ethiopia, Eritrea reopen another border crossing

Ethiopia's and Eritrea's flags are displayed on the street ahead of Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki's visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 13, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 07 January 2019
AFP
Ethiopia, Eritrea reopen another border crossing

  • The two leaders re-opened the border crossing between Humera in Ethiopia and Oum Hajjer in Eritrea
  • Relations between the neighbors have continued to improve rapidly with Monday’s reopening of the Humera-Oum Hajjer border
Updated 07 January 2019
AFP
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on Monday reopened a border crossing between their countries as part of an ongoing reconciliation between the former foes.
The two leaders re-opened the border crossing between Humera in Ethiopia and Oum Hajjer in Eritrea on the western edge of both nations, according to the state-owned Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation.
In September, an initial two land crossings between the countries were ceremonially reopened for the first time in 20 years, after Abiy settled a long-standing border dispute by agreeing to adhere to a United Nations ruling.
However, the major crossings between Bure-Debay Sima in the east and Zalambessa-Serha in the west were closed again last month without explanation, according to local media reports.
Nevertheless, relations between the neighbors have continued to improve rapidly with Monday’s reopening of the Humera-Oum Hajjer border post the latest sign of normalization allowing the free movement of people and goods.
Borders were sealed in 1998 as the neighboring Horn of Africa nations cut diplomatic ties at the outbreak of a short but bloody two-year frontier battle.
An ensuing cold war stymied development and trade, and undermined regional security, but in a surprise move last year, Abiy began peace overtures, which were welcomed by Eritrea.

Three Spanish climbers, guide, perish on Peru mountain

Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
AFP
Three Spanish climbers, guide, perish on Peru mountain

  • A mountain rescue team had been dispatched to recover the bodies of the four climbers
  • The alarm was raised by another Spanish climber, the only member of the party to survive
Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
AFP
LIMA: Three Spanish mountaineers died with their Peruvian guide while climbing a snow-capped peak in the Andes, Peruvian authorities reported Monday.
The five-member party was attempting to scale the 5,150 meter (16,892-foot) Nevado Mateo mountain in the Andean Cordillera Blanca range when they were swept away on Sunday, authorities in the Ancash region said.
The alarm was raised by another Spanish climber, the only member of the party to survive.
“Apparently it was due to weather effects, probably an ice-fall,” Marcos Espinal, a prosecutor in the local town of Carhauz, told RPP radio.
A mountain rescue team had been dispatched to recover the bodies of the four climbers, Espinal said.
The lower reaches of the mountain give way to a glacier on the climb, which usually takes around five hours.
“It is a rugged area, and risky because of the weather conditions,” like fog and rain, he said.
A German climber died on the mountain in 2016.

Topics: Peru Andes

