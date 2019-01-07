You are here

  • Home
  • Netherlands: Man ‘set himself on fire’ at Turkish consulate
﻿

Netherlands: Man ‘set himself on fire’ at Turkish consulate

In this March 11, 2017, file photo Demonstrators wave flags outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (AP)
Updated 07 January 2019
AP
0

Netherlands: Man ‘set himself on fire’ at Turkish consulate

  • Officers were called to the consulate to deal with reports of a self-immolation
  • Nobody else was injured and police did not increase security at the diplomatic post
Updated 07 January 2019
AP
0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Dutch police say that a man has been taken to the hospital after reportedly setting himself on fire in the Turkish consulate in the port city of Rotterdam.
Police spokesman Gijs van Nimwegen says officers were called to the consulate around 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) Monday to deal with reports of a self-immolation.
Van Nimwegen declined to confirm that the man set himself ablaze, saying that police do not give out details about cases of attempted suicide.
Nobody else was injured and Van Nimwegen says police did not increase security at the diplomatic post following the incident.
The identity and nationality of the man were not released.
The consulate could not immediately be reached for comment.

Topics: Netherlands Turkey Consulate

Three Spanish climbers, guide, perish on Peru mountain

Updated 51 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

Three Spanish climbers, guide, perish on Peru mountain

  • A mountain rescue team had been dispatched to recover the bodies of the four climbers
  • The alarm was raised by another Spanish climber, the only member of the party to survive
Updated 51 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

LIMA: Three Spanish mountaineers died with their Peruvian guide while climbing a snow-capped peak in the Andes, Peruvian authorities reported Monday.
The five-member party was attempting to scale the 5,150 meter (16,892-foot) Nevado Mateo mountain in the Andean Cordillera Blanca range when they were swept away on Sunday, authorities in the Ancash region said.
The alarm was raised by another Spanish climber, the only member of the party to survive.
“Apparently it was due to weather effects, probably an ice-fall,” Marcos Espinal, a prosecutor in the local town of Carhauz, told RPP radio.
A mountain rescue team had been dispatched to recover the bodies of the four climbers, Espinal said.
The lower reaches of the mountain give way to a glacier on the climb, which usually takes around five hours.
“It is a rugged area, and risky because of the weather conditions,” like fog and rain, he said.
A German climber died on the mountain in 2016.

Topics: Peru Andes

Related

0
Offbeat
Man lost in Andes found alive 4 months later
0
Travel
Peru — land of the Inca, Andes and Amazon

Latest updates

Coalition praises efforts of UN cease-fire monitor in Yemen
0
Top US officials visit Ankara amid tensions on Syria
0
Arab star Rami Malek wins big at Golden Globes
0
Netanyahu rejects corruption allegations in live address to Israel
0
Three Spanish climbers, guide, perish on Peru mountain
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.