You are here

  • Home
  • Virat Kohli claims India’s first series win in Australia is his greatest achievement
﻿

Virat Kohli claims India’s first series win in Australia is his greatest achievement

Kohli has led his side to their first ever series win Down Under. (AFP)
Updated 07 January 2019
AFP
0

Virat Kohli claims India’s first series win in Australia is his greatest achievement

  • Cheteshwar Pujara the star as India prove their batting is a cut above all their rivals.
  • Skipper hopes series win proves a boon for the Test game.
Updated 07 January 2019
AFP
0

SYDNEY: Superstar captain Virat Kohli ay called winning a series in Australia his proudest ever moment, capping a 12-month journey for his India team of hard graft, fixing mistakes and comradeship.

Their 2-1 triumph achieved what no other Indian side has managed since they started touring to Australia in 1947-48, with the foundations for success laid not in the first Test at Adelaide, but on their tour of South Africa last year.

It was there, and the subsequent tour of England, that he and coach Ravi Shastri identified the attacking brand of cricket that they wanted to play, all in preparation for Australia.

“We wanted to experiment with combinations and find out what suits the team best and take it forward from there,” Shastri said.

“So we learned a heck of a lot in South Africa, we learned a lot in England. We made mistakes, which we didn’t make in this series. We learned from those mistakes.

India lost 2-1 in Tests to South Africa in January last year, and were then outplayed in England 4-1.

“So the most satisfying part of it (winning in Australia) was it was a team working toward this goal over the last 12 months,” said Shastri.

That journey has led to India boasting one of the most fearsome bowling attacks in the world, with the breakthroughs of speedster Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

While India’s batting in Australia was a class above, anchored by Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, it was the consistency of the bowling that made the difference, with no Australian batsmen scoring a century.

“The way the bowlers have dictated and dominated, not here but also in England and South Africa, it’s something I haven’t seen before,” said Kohli.

“Hats off to them, the way they’ve prepared, their fitness levels, and their mindset.”

So important was the win that Kohli, the best batsmen in the world in all three formats, placed it above being part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup.

“It’s obviously a very proud moment. More so because for the last 12 months we understand what we have gone through as a team, we understand the kind of cricket we have been able to play,” he said.

“The fact that the reward has come in the most historic series for Indian cricket is the cherry on top of the cake.”

STEPPING STONE

And while accolades will inevitably fall on Kohli, he has consistently stressed through the series that it can never be about one person.

“It was a team effort through and through and that’s what we strive for. We strive to play well as a team,” he said.

“Single innings and single spells don’t win games of Test cricket. We play to make the team win.”

India was already the No.1 team in the world before the series began, with the win only shoring up their formidable reputation.

Kohli is passionate about Test cricket and said he wanted youngsters to look at what the team had achieved, and they way they have done it, for inspiration to keep the red ball game in focus as limited-overs formats gain ever more traction.

“I see this series as a stepping stone for this team to inspire the next lot of Test cricketers. To be passionate for Test cricket firstly,” he said.

“When Indian cricket respects Test cricket we know the fans are going to come in and watch Test cricket.

“We definitely want to build on this and always promote the message of Test cricket being the most important and the most valued format of the game which it rightfully is.”

Topics: Australia v India Virat Kohli Test cricket Cheteshwar Pujara

Juan Antonio Pizzi upbeat ahead of Saudi Arabia opener against North Korea

Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
0

Juan Antonio Pizzi upbeat ahead of Saudi Arabia opener against North Korea

  • Green Falcons coach confident side can make statement of intent at Asian Cup.
  • Pizzi's players to face North Korea in Dubai on Tuesday.
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Saudi Arabia have been told not to get ahead of themselves as they prepare to face North Korea in their Group E opener today.
The Green Falcons head into the tournament as one of the favorites to lift the trophy come Feb. 1. On the back of a first win at the World Cup — a 2-1 victory over Egypt in Russia last June — Juan Antonio Pizzi’s players have enjoyed a successful past six months, losing just once to Brazil.
But perhaps only too aware that among those results have been four draws and that this tournament has already thrown up some surprising results — the most striking of which was Jordan’s 1-0 win over Australia on Sunday — the coach has warned his side they must take it game by game to avoid an early exit.
“I am personally considering each game as an important one. The match against North Korea will be important to us,” Pizzi said.
“Once we get through them then we will focus on our next games.”
The last time Saudi Arabia played in a tournament opener it ended in an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at the hands of hosts Russia at last year’s World Cup. From that moment on it was always unlikely the Green Falcons would fly in to the knockout stages, even if improved performances in their matches against Uruguay and Egypt have proved to be a valuable springboard to this month’s Asian Cup.
With lessons learned from the showpiece in Russia and with the players’ feet ordered to be planted firmly on the ground Pizzi, while preaching caution, cut a confident figure ahead of the North Korea clash.
“(The match against North
Korea) is going to be important and personally we prepared very well for the tournament,” Pizzi said. “With trust in the team, I would like to repeat that with ambition and confidence we will hope to achieve our goals.”
The commonly used but generally accurate mantra for every coach and team heading into a tournament is to avoid defeat in the first match. North Korea, while not a continental powerhouse like their southern neighbors, are savvy operators and will likely prove obdurate opponents in their clash at Dubai’s Rashid Stadium.
That quality is not lost on the Green Falcons coach who said the standard of Asian football has risen substantially in the past few years — an improvement witnessed at the World Cup when the continent had five representatives for the first time.
“Recently Asian football had improved a lot and it would be a good tournament to participate in,” Pizzi said.
The one downside the coach has had to deal with heading into the opener is an injury to Salman Al-Faraj. The midfielder was Saudi Arabia’s standout player at the World Cup but has failed to recover in time to make the starting line-up.
“We took maximum time to decide on Salman. We tried in all manners to have him with our squad. We also appreciate the effort by Salman to try to be with us,” Pizzi said.
“Unfortunately he did not pass the final training session.”

Topics: AFCfeatures Juan Antonio Pizzi Asian Cup Saudi Arabia football Green Falcons

Latest updates

Coalition praises efforts of UN cease-fire monitor in Yemen
0
Top US officials visit Ankara amid tensions on Syria
0
Arab star Rami Malek wins big at Golden Globes
0
Netanyahu rejects corruption allegations in live address to Israel
0
Three Spanish climbers, guide, perish on Peru mountain
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.