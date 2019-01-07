Two minutes’ silence in Norway for hikers slain in Morocco

You are here

Students and staff of the University of Southeastern Norway in Bo, some 200 km south west of Oslo, observe two minutes silence for slain Norwegian Maren Ueland and Danish woman Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, Monday Jan. 7, 2019. (Terje Bendiksby/NTB scanpix via AP)
OSLO: Hundreds of people observed two minutes of silence on Monday in Norway in honor of two Scandinavian women hikers murdered in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains in December.
Standing in the cold with flags flying at half-mast at the University of South-Eastern Norway in the town of Bo, the participants gathered to remember 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway, and 24-year-old Dane Louisa Vesterager Jespersen. Both were both students there.
The two women were killed at an isolated hiking spot south of Marrakesh overnight December 16-17, where they were vacationing. Their bodies were found the following day.
The authorities have said they were beheaded and are calling the crime a “terrorist” act.
The university addressed the murders with students on Monday morning as classes resumed after the Christmas break.
“We talked with the students and tried not to understand what can’t be understood, but we tried to make it easier for the students to put words on what has happened,” Annette Bischoff, the head of the faculty where the two women were studying to be travel guides, told AFP.
“This is very difficult for all of us, especially for the students who lived and studied with them,” she said.
The Moroccan authorities have arrested a total of 22 people in connection with the murders. They include the four main suspects and a Spanish-Swiss man who had links to some of the suspects and who subscribed to “extremist ideology,” say Moroccan officials.
The main suspects belonged to a cell inspired by Daesh group ideology, but none of the four had contact with IS members in Syria or Iraq, Morocco’s counter-terror chief Abdelhak Khiam told AFP.

Three Spanish climbers, guide, perish on Peru mountain

LIMA: Three Spanish mountaineers died with their Peruvian guide while climbing a snow-capped peak in the Andes, Peruvian authorities reported Monday.
The five-member party was attempting to scale the 5,150 meter (16,892-foot) Nevado Mateo mountain in the Andean Cordillera Blanca range when they were swept away on Sunday, authorities in the Ancash region said.
The alarm was raised by another Spanish climber, the only member of the party to survive.
“Apparently it was due to weather effects, probably an ice-fall,” Marcos Espinal, a prosecutor in the local town of Carhauz, told RPP radio.
A mountain rescue team had been dispatched to recover the bodies of the four climbers, Espinal said.
The lower reaches of the mountain give way to a glacier on the climb, which usually takes around five hours.
“It is a rugged area, and risky because of the weather conditions,” like fog and rain, he said.
A German climber died on the mountain in 2016.

