King Salman praises brotherly ties in letter to Kuwaiti Emir

King Salman has sent a letter to Kuwait’s Emir related to the brotherly ties between both countries. (SPA)
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: King Salman has sent a letter to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed related to the brotherly ties between both countries and their people.

The message was delivered to the Emir by Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, the Saudi ambassador to Kuwait.

Topics: King Salman Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah

Key Saudi exhibit to feature King Fahd’s reign, achievements

The exhibition will narrate and illustrate the history of King Fahd’s reign and achievements. (Supplied)
Updated 6 min 38 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The King Fahd Charitable Foundation will hold the King Fahd exhibition, titled “Fahd — the Spirit of Leadership” in Kuwait this February, under the patronage of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The foundation, whose council of trustees is chaired by King Salman, seeks to achieve many charitable and humanitarian objectives.
Kuwait was chosen to be the first foreign state to host the exhibition, in recognition of the historic ties between the two states; previously, it had been held in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran.
Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz, president of the higher committee for the events of King Fahd’s life, extended his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their continued support for the foundation.
The exhibition will narrate and illustrate the history of King Fahd’s reign and achievements, highlighting his contributions to domestic and international politics, as well as his involvement in the wider Arab world, and will explore elements of his personal life.
It will aim to encourage young visitors to take an interest in the lives and history of their leaders who formed modern Saudi Arabia, both for their stories as individuals, and their role in the greater history of the Kingdom.

Topics: King Fahd Charitable Foundation Saudi Arabia Kuwait

