JEDDAH: King Salman has sent a letter to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed related to the brotherly ties between both countries and their people.
The message was delivered to the Emir by Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, the Saudi ambassador to Kuwait.
King Salman praises brotherly ties in letter to Kuwaiti Emir
