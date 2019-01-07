You are here

  • Home
  • US pullout from Syria to be done in 'prudent' way: Trump
﻿

US pullout from Syria to be done in 'prudent' way: Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday sought to end fears of an abrupt US pullout from Syria. (AP)
Updated 07 January 2019
AFP
0

US pullout from Syria to be done in 'prudent' way: Trump

  • Currently, about 2,000 US forces are in the Syria
  • Allies like Britain and France warned that Daesh was not defeated
Updated 07 January 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday sought to end fears of an abrupt US pullout from Syria, saying the fight against Daesh was not over and that withdrawal would be done in a "prudent" manner.
"We will be leaving at a proper pace while at the same time continuing to fight Daesh and doing all else that is prudent and necessary!" Trump tweeted.
The president has come under withering pressure both at home and in allied capitals after previous statements indicating that he considered Daesh vanquished and that he wanted US troops out of Syria imminently.
Trump's new statement follows a trip by his national security adviser John Bolton to Israel in which he told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that withdrawal would not happen before "ISIS is defeated and not able to revive itself."
The reassurances followed a diplomatic storm caused by Trump's surprise announcement in December that appeared to signal a rapid withdrawal from Syria, where US special forces play an important role in supporting local forces fighting Daesh.
"We've won against ISIS," he said at the time. "We've beaten them and we've beaten them badly. We've taken back the land. And now it's time for our troops to come back home."
Allies like Britain and France warned that Daesh was not defeated. Questions were also raised over the fate of Kurdish groups that have done much of the fighting alongside the United States in Syria, but now fear attacks from Turkey.
The initial pullout promise also sparked outspoken opposition from within Trump's Republican party and the resignation of respected defense secretary James Mattis.
In Monday's statement, Trump complained that media coverage had skewed his original words, saying that his latest position on Syria was "no different from my original statements."
Currently, about 2,000 US forces are in the Syria, which is in the grips of a complex civil war. Most of the US soldiers are there to train local forces fighting Daesh.

Topics: US Syria Donald Trump

Related

0
World
Democrats plan more pressure on Trump to reopen government
0
Middle-East
Trump confirms key plotter in USS Cole attack has been killed

UN warns of ‘horrific’ human trafficking

Updated 07 January 2019
Reuters
0

UN warns of ‘horrific’ human trafficking

  • Militants in conflict zones using brutal tactics as weapons of war: UN report
  • The sexual enslavement of Yazidi women by Daesh in Iraq and Syria, have grabbed headlines and sparked global anger in recent years
Updated 07 January 2019
Reuters
0

NEW YORK: Human trafficking is becoming more “horrific” in conflict zones, where armed groups keep women as sex slaves and use child soldiers to spread fear, the UN said on Monday, warning of widespread impunity.

From girls forced to wed to boys made to cook and clean, militants are using trafficking as a tool to boost their control in areas where the rule of law is weak, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report.

The use of children as soldiers and suicide bombers in nations such as Colombia and Nigeria, and the sexual enslavement of Yazidi women by Daesh in Iraq and Syria, have grabbed headlines and sparked global anger in recent years.

Yet police and prosecutors are often not equipped to deal with the recruitment and exploitation of children by extremist groups — while global convictions of traffickers remain very low — according to the UNODC’s annual report on human trafficking.

“Trafficking is found in connection with most armed conflicts,” said Yury Fedotov, executive director of the UNODC. “In situations characterized by violence, brutality and coercion, traffickers can operate with even greater impunity.”

“Child soldiers, forced labor, sexual slavery — human trafficking has taken on horrific dimensions as armed groups and terrorists use it to spread fear and gain victims to offer as incentives to recruit new fighters,” he said in a statement.

Fedotov said the award of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize to Nadia Murad — a former Daesh sex slave turned Yazidi activist and UN ambassador — was an “important recognition” and urged the world to stop the use of rape as a weapon of war.

The UNODC’s report said that while countries are finding more victims — mostly women trafficked for sex — and convicting more traffickers, the total number of convictions remained very low in many nations — especially in Africa and the Middle East.

“In some countries ... there appears to be hardly any risk for traffickers to face justice,” the report said.

About 40 million people worldwide are living as slaves — trapped in forced labor or forced marriages — according to a landmark estimate by Australian rights group the Walk Free Foundation and the UN International Labour Organization (ILO).

Yet campaigners say more and better data is needed to track progress in pursuit of a UN target of ending modern slavery and human trafficking by 2030 as many victims around the world — including child soldiers — are going uncounted.

“Sound information and a solid base of evidence for our policies are two of the most important things to fight this disgusting crime in the most efficient way possible,” Karin Kneissl, Austria’s foreign minister, said at the report launch.

“We simply need to know what it actually is we are dealing with,” she added.

Topics: United Nations human trafficking Yazidi Iraq Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
UN investigation delves into Daesh’s crimes against Yazidis
0
Middle-East
Yazidi mothers of children by Daesh face heartbreaking choices

Latest updates

“I used to be seriously mad”: New film retells misery of journalist’s mental illness
0
‘Saudi Arabia an important partner for stable, prosperous world’
0
Fake news watch: Books and bankruptcies
0
Messages of peace and hope underlined at Saudi Salam Forum
0
Pavilions showcase Saudi achievements across sectors
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.